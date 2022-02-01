Mattel Brings Back “Rulers of the Sun” to the “Masters of the Universe” Toy Line in 2022 – Sun-Man Available for Preorder

by | Feb 1, 2022 8:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Mattel unveiled new additions to the He-Man and Masters of the Universe toy lines with the Rulers of the Sun, a multicultural assembly of heroes first created in 1985.

(Mattel)

(Mattel)

What’s Happening:

  • With the arrival of Black History Month, Mattel has announced the return of the Rulers of the Sun, headlined by Sun-Man.
  • The collection includes Black, Latino, and Asian characters, joining the Masters of the Universe Origins and Masters of the Universe: Masterverse toy lines in 2022, the year of the franchise’s 40th anniversary.
  • Sun-Man is the first action figure available for preorder, with figures expected to hit shelves this Spring.
  • The character was created by Yla Eason in 1985 to empower Black children to see themselves as superheroes, inspired by her own son’s belief that he couldn’t step into that role because of the color of his skin.
  • A special limited-edition Sun-Man figure was released in 2021 by Mattel Creations and sold out immediately.
  • Additional characters in the Rulers of the Sun collection include:
    • Digitino – a Latino computer wizard
    • Space Sumo – an Asian telekinetic ninja
    • Pig-Head – a devious and spiteful lord who spreads fear and despair around the world
  • Olmec Toys and Yla Eason retain all rights to the Sun-Man property, with Mattel granted rights to produce new action figures based on the characters.
  • Along with the announcement, Mattel has also reaffirmed its commitment to finding ways for its toys to better represent the diverse world kids live in.

What They’re Saying:

  • Yla Eason, creator of Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun: “When I originally created the character of Sun-Man, it was to show my son that heroes come in all skin colors. Partnering with Mattel has been an honor, bringing this full circle and making it possible for a new generation of kids around the world to see themselves represented in their toys with the powerful portrayal of Sun-Man and his friends.”
  • Ed Duncan, SVP – Action Figures, Games and Plush Design, & Inventor Relations at Mattel: “This job requires one to be a bit of a toy historian, and I always knew of the existence of Sun-Man, and of the high prices that vintage examples would go for in the Masters of the Universe collecting community. Even knowing that, it was only a couple of years ago that I came across Yla’s story, and it really resonated with me as another black toymaker. Sun-Man was a carefully crafted toy, designed to add something valuable to Masters of the Universe play back in the 1980s… the value of diversity. That value has only increased with time. Seeing people like yourself represented as strong powerful heroes is something black children were frequently denied through the years. Characters like Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun are a great step in the right direction.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Amazon.com: Masters of the Universe Origins Sun-Man 5.5-in Action Figures

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed