Paramount+ Reveals First-Look Image from “Players” About a Pro “League of Legends” Esports Team

Paramount+ has released a first-look image from Players, a new series from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault.
What’s Happening:
- The highly-anticipated follow-up to American Vandal from Peabody Award-winning creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault is coming to Paramount+.
- Players follows a pro-League of Legends esports team pursuing their first championship after years of trying.
- Riot Games’ League of Legends is the most-played PC game in the world and generates billions of hours of gameplay per year.
- Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die.
- Tony Yacenda will direct in addition to writing and producing.
- The cast includes Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, and Youngbin Chung.
- The first-look image was released today at the Paramount+ a TCA press conference.
