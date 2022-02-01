Teaser Poster Revealed for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Streaming May 5th on Paramount+

Paramount+ released the first piece of teaser art for the new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at a TCA press conference for the new series, debuting on May 5th.

What’s Happening:

“The frontier is waiting,” reads the tagline on the new poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , which was just released.

, which was just released. The series follows Captain Christopher Pike’s years at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spin-off of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery , set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series .

is a spin-off of the second season of , set before the events of . In addition to streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia, Star Trek fans in Canada can watch the series on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres Thursday, May 5th, with weekly episode releases on Thursdays.

premieres Thursday, May 5th, with weekly episode releases on Thursdays. Showrunners are Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, with Goldsman also serving as writer and director on the series premiere.

Executive producers include Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast:

Anson Mount – Captain Christopher Pike

Rebecca Romijn – Number One

Ethan Peck – Science Officer Spock