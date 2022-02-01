Teaser Poster Revealed for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Streaming May 5th on Paramount+

Paramount+ released the first piece of teaser art for the new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at a TCA press conference for the new series, debuting on May 5th.
What’s Happening:
- “The frontier is waiting,” reads the tagline on the new poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which was just released.
- The series follows Captain Christopher Pike’s years at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spin-off of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.
- In addition to streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia, Star Trek fans in Canada can watch the series on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres Thursday, May 5th, with weekly episode releases on Thursdays.
- Showrunners are Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, with Goldsman also serving as writer and director on the series premiere.
- Executive producers include Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.
- The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast:
- Anson Mount – Captain Christopher Pike
- Rebecca Romijn – Number One
- Ethan Peck – Science Officer Spock
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).