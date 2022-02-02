Comic Review – “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” is a Classic Start to a Great New Crossover Event

This is a very busy time in the world of Marvel Comics. Typically, we can count ourselves lucky to have just one great crossover event happening, but right now there are several that are all worth our attention. From “Devil’s Reign” to “Avengers Forever,” we have plenty of exciting stories to read, and now we have one more.

“Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” is the start of an exciting new crossover event that will take the combined might of all of our favorite heroes and then some.This is an event decades in the making and it promises to shake the Marvel Universe to its core.

Previous events have led to Nick Fury becoming a cosmic being known as the Unseen and working with the Watcher. Together, they have learned that an ancient force has returned and is threatening to destroy the universe as they know it. Before they can get the word out though, the attack begins.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for our favorite heroes to leap into action. The Fantastic Four, the Avengers and the X-Men are immediately on the job. But what happens when that job is much bigger than any of them? Or even bigger than all of them combined?

Marvel’s first family goes in search of answers and, thanks to a little help from Nick Fury, they find some. The only problem now is, these answers are not what they wanted to hear. Plus, even just getting those answers may have come with a cost.

This is a classic start to a big Marvel Comics crossover event. It follows a familiar formula. A major cosmic threat makes itself known to the reader, a cataclysmic event takes place on Earth, heroes jump into action and then they learn about the impending threat. There’s not exactly anything gound-breaking here, and yet it’s very exciting all the same.

Part of the reason this first issue is so fun and exciting is the scope. Something huge happens right off the bat and the Watcher is sure to let us know that this is no ordinary threat. The involvement of some of the other characters we see in this issue also promise that this is truly an all-hands-on-deck kind of event and those are always exciting.

The other fun thing about this event is that it didn’t simply come out of nowhere. Seeds for the Reckoning War have been planted for a very long time and now it is finally here. This event pulls from a lot of Marvel history, which is great for those who have read it and fun for those who now know exactly what they can go read next on Marvel Unlimited.

That being said, this is a very action-heavy comic. The event really begins just a few pages into this first issue so there isn’t a whole lot of time for context. If you love explosions and alien fights in your comics, you’ll love this one. If you want something a bit slower, maybe check out something else. I would expect the rest of this event to allow for more time for exposition and character development, but for now, we’ve got the start of a war.

You can check out “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” now. For more on this week’s comics, check out today’s episode of Marvel Time: