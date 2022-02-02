Comic Review – “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” is a Classic Start to a Great New Crossover Event

by | Feb 2, 2022 2:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This is a very busy time in the world of Marvel Comics. Typically, we can count ourselves lucky to have just one great crossover event happening, but right now there are several that are all worth our attention. From “Devil’s Reign” to “Avengers Forever,” we have plenty of exciting stories to read, and now we have one more.

“Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” is the start of an exciting new crossover event that will take the combined might of all of our favorite heroes and then some.This is an event decades in the making and it promises to shake the Marvel Universe to its core.

Previous events have led to Nick Fury becoming a cosmic being known as the Unseen and working with the Watcher. Together, they have learned that an ancient force has returned and is threatening to destroy the universe as they know it. Before they can get the word out though, the attack begins.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for our favorite heroes to leap into action. The Fantastic Four, the Avengers and the X-Men are immediately on the job. But what happens when that job is much bigger than any of them? Or even bigger than all of them combined?

Marvel’s first family goes in search of answers and, thanks to a little help from Nick Fury, they find some. The only problem now is, these answers are not what they wanted to hear. Plus, even just getting those answers may have come with a cost.

This is a classic start to a big Marvel Comics crossover event. It follows a familiar formula. A major cosmic threat makes itself known to the reader, a cataclysmic event takes place on Earth, heroes jump into action and then they learn about the impending threat. There’s not exactly anything gound-breaking here, and yet it’s very exciting all the same.

Part of the reason this first issue is so fun and exciting is the scope. Something huge happens right off the bat and the Watcher is sure to let us know that this is no ordinary threat. The involvement of some of the other characters we see in this issue also promise that this is truly an all-hands-on-deck kind of event and those are always exciting.

The other fun thing about this event is that it didn’t simply come out of nowhere. Seeds for the Reckoning War have been planted for a very long time and now it is finally here. This event pulls from a lot of Marvel history, which is great for those who have read it and fun for those who now know exactly what they can go read next on Marvel Unlimited.

That being said, this is a very action-heavy comic. The event really begins just a few pages into this first issue so there isn’t a whole lot of time for context. If you love explosions and alien fights in your comics, you’ll love this one. If you want something a bit slower, maybe check out something else. I would expect the rest of this event to allow for more time for exposition and character development, but for now, we’ve got the start of a war.

You can check out “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” now. For more on this week’s comics, check out today’s episode of Marvel Time:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed