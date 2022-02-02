Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean Join Season 2 Cast of “P-Valley” on STARZ

STARZ shared casting news about season 2 of P-Valley alongside a virtual tour of the set during a TCA presentation.
What’s Happening:
- Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean are heading to The Pynk in season 2 of Starz’s P-Valley.
- The hour-long drama about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta was a breakout hit last season.
- Psalms Salazar plays Whisper, described as “An enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She’s blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.”
- Gail Bean plays Roulette, “A feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable—but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.”
- In the set tour video, Nicco Annan gives fans a tour of the set with surprise appearances from Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, and Morocco Omari.
P-Valley Season 2 Cast:
- Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford
- Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night
- Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes
- Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi
- J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda
- Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre
- Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine
- Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin
- Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond
- Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget
- Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper
- Gail Bean ("Snowfall," "Paradise Lost") as Roulette
P-Valley Season Synopses
- “Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.”
