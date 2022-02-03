Three-Part Shaun White Documentary Series in Production for discovery+

During today’s TCA press conference, discovery+ announced a new docuseries filming now that chronicles the legacy of three-time gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.
- As Shaun White competes in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, he is being followed by a documentary film crew for an upcoming discovery+ docuseries.
- The three-part series will chronicle the snowboarder and skateboarders' legacy on sports and beyond, featuring personal archival footage seen for the first time.
- The series will retrace Shaun White’s meteoric rise to the top of two sports from his childhood challenges, including a congenital heart condition.
- Award-winning filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau are helming the project, with Mike Tollin and Mandalay Sports Media producing the series for discovery+.
- The series is currently using a working title of “Untitled Shaun White Docuseries” and will premiere later in 2022.
- Shaun White: “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to look back on my career and share my decades-long journey and personal archival footage with discovery+ audiences around the globe. I cannot wait for viewers to experience my path to the 2022 Olympics right along with me.”
- Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, filmmakers: “Shaun White’s road to domination in the worlds of both skateboarding and snowboarding has been a completely wild, twenty-year ride. We are excited to share his drive, struggles, and triumphs with discovery+ audiences this year.”
- Mike Tollin, Executive Producer and Co-chairman of MSM: “Shaun White’s incredible journey has been unprecedented and wildly entertaining, and it deserves to be documented and shared with the world. We’re thrilled to partner with discovery+ to bring viewers the mind-blowing performances and death-defying feats that they know and love from Shaun, while also providing a peek at never-before-seen footage of his early years – before he came to dominate a sport like few athletes ever have.”
