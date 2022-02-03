HGTV New Series for Spring 2022, Including “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”, “Trixie Motel,” and More!

HGTV, a division of Discovery Inc., promoted eleven new shows during a TCA press conference for Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, all of which will stream on discovery+ and some will be exclusive to the streaming platform. Learn more about each show below.

HGTV Spring 2022 New Series Announcements:

Fix My Flip – Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Popular real estate expert and house flipper Page Turner, best known from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville , returns home to California. Page and her team will take over seemingly hopeless house-flipping projects from overwhelmed flippers. And, banking on her extensive expertise, she will put her own money down to get wayward flips back on track and help everyone make a big profit.

– Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Mash-Up Our Home – Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT Husband/wife design team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia know how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, Kele and Christina will combine diverse styles to create an ideal "mash-up design" dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes.

– Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn – Tuesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous , will get a new four-episode series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn . The series will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.

– Tuesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Queen of Versailles Reigns Again – Streaming Wednesday, March 30 In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary The Queen of Versailles . After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream home, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000 square-foot home. Offering the first glimpse inside the home since the documentary premiered a decade ago, the series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and the family’s very own British-style pub.

– Streaming Wednesday, March 30 Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? – Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT San Antonio-based designer and renovator Kim Wolfe will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse. Kim, a winner of the CBS series Survivor and mom of three, will use her expert skills to reinvent their lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their house.

– Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT High Design – Streaming Wednesday, April 13 The series will follow Kim Myles, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.

– Streaming Wednesday, April 13 Building Roots – Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the couple will build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi will produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients’ expectations.

– Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Home Town Kickstart Presented By People – Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT In partnership with People magazine, the No.1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, the new series will give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts. In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride. New additions to the renovation team for the series include: Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis ( Unsellable Houses ); Joe Mazza ( Home Inspector Joe ); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt ( 100 Day Dream Home ); Page Turner ( Fix My Flip ); and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle ( Inside Out ). Previously announced participants include: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent ( The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project ); Ty Pennington ( Rock the Block ); Jasmine Roth ( Help! I Wrecked My House ) and Alison Victoria ( Windy City Rehab ).

– Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT Lil Jon Wants To Do What? – Monday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT Music superstar Lil Jon helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. Throughout the design process, Anitra Mecadon and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon’s extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.

– Monday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT Trixie Motel – Streaming Wednesday, June 1 Drag Queen superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters in the new discovery+ series, Trixie Motel . The eight-episode series will star Trixie as she invests her life savings to buy and renovate a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. Alongside boyfriend and co-owner, David, and many other fabulous helpers, Trixie will take on the massive renovation, including the pool area, bar and seven uniquely themed motel rooms, to create the ultimate drag paradise.

– Streaming Wednesday, June 1 The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich – Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT The series follows Melissa McCarthy, the multi-Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones. After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveals.

