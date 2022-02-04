First Look: 6 Images Released from Apple TV+ Espionage Drama “Slow Horses” Starring Gary Oldman

Six first-look images for the upcoming Apple TV+ espionage series Slow Horses were just released ahead of Apple’s TCA presentations.
What’s Happening:
- Apple TV+ subscribers can get a first look at the upcoming espionage series Slow Horses through six first-look images released today.
- Slow Horses premieres globally on Friday, April 1st on Apple TV+ and is based on the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning novel of the same name by Mick Herron.
- Apple will launch the series with two episodes on April 1st, followed by single weekly episode releases.
- The cast is headlined by Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of spies.
- Slow Horses is produced by See-Saw Films for Apple.
- The television series was adapted by Will Smith (Veep).
- Executive producers include Will Smith, Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski.
- James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.
Slow Horses Synopses:
- Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.
Slow Horses Cast:
- Gary Oldman (The Woman in the Window)
- Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
- Jack Lowden (Dunkirk)
- Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal).
