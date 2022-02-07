Daveed Diggs to Narrate Disney+ Series Adaptation of Kwame Alexander’s “The Crossover”

Daveed Diggs has joined the cast of The Crossover, serving as narrator for the Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, announced that Daveed Diggs has joined the upcoming Disney+ series The Crossover during a TCA presentation.
- The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Kwame Alexander.
- Daveed Diggs voices Josh, the lyrical narrator also known as Filthy McNasty.
- The Crossover stars Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I'Lece, Deja Monique Cruz, and Trevor Raine Bush.
- Executive producers include LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Todd Harthan, Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander, George Tillman Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus.
- 20th Television produces the series for Disney+.
About The Crossover:
- Based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel-in-verse by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother's coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own. Daveed Diggs will narrate the series, and Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I'Lece, Deja Monique Cruz and Trevor Raine Bush will star.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).