Jeremy Renner Community Project Series “Rennervations” Coming to Disney+

Jeremy Renner’s new unscripted series Rennervations was just announced for Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, just announced Rennervations during a TCA press conference.
- The four-part series will find Jeremy Renner exercising his passion for community projects and showcasing his construction skills.
- Jeremy Renner serves as an executive producer alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.
- Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+.
Rennervations Description:
- Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.
