Winslow Fegley to Star in “The Naughty Nine” Holiday Heist Movie

Disney Branded Television just announced a new holiday film for Disney Channel and Disney+ titled The Naughty Nine starring Winslow Fegley from Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis just announced The Naughty Nine during a press conference at TCA.
- This holiday-heist Disney Channel original movie is described as “Oceans 11 at the North Pole.”
- The film stars Winslow Fegley, Camila Rodriguez, Anthony John Joo, Clara Stack, Imogen Cohen, Madilyn Kellam, and Deric McCable.
- The script was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas and the film is directed by Alberto Belli.
- Suzanne Todd, Jed Elinoff, and Scott Thomas serve as executive producers.
The Naughty Nine Plot:
- The Naughty Nine is a holiday heist movie that follows fifth grader Andy, who has been a bit of a troublemaker this year. When Christmas morning rolls around and Andy gets stiffed by Santa, he realizes he's on the "naughty list." Feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a crack team of fellow "naughty listers" to execute an elaborate heist to get the presents he and the others feel they deserve. The determined ensemble includes Dulce, Andy's best friend and archery expert; North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis; daredevil "wheel woman" Ha-Yoon; animal whisperer Rose; master-of-disguise Jon Anthony; adorable charmer Albert; and Andy's older sister, Laurel, a talented gymnast seeking to regain her confidence. Andy also enlists the help of Bruno, a disgruntled cargo pilot who claims to have witnessed Santa's sleigh. However, in the process of finding their gifts, the gang begins to realize that Christmas is more about giving than taking.
