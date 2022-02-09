Dung Worms and Scorpeneks: Ten Easter Eggs and Star Wars References from “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 7

by | Feb 9, 2022 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Wrapping up what we started six weeks ago, I’ve combed through the finale episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ to find and list any Easter Eggs, Star Wars references, and allusions to other media.

1 – Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter: The ship that so famously brought Luke to Moff Gideon’s light cruiser in The Mandalorian’s second-season finale is back, but this time without the Jedi Knight. Instead, his trusty Astromech droid R2-D2 users the fighter to deliver Grogu back to Peli Motto’s workshop on Tatooine.

2 – “Grogu? That’s a terrible name.”: Peli echoes the sentiment of many a Star Wars fan when they first heard “Baby Yoda’s” real name from Ahsoka Tano back in The Mandalorian’s season 2 episode “The Jedi.” Hopefully the moniker will grow on Ms. Motto like it did on me.

3 – Dung Worms: Grogu slurps up these slimy, savory snacks that have only previously appeared in some Star Wars video games and novels like The Old Republic and Legacy of the Force: Inferno.

4 – “If that’s not the Quacta calling the Stifling slimy.”: Cad Bane echoes a line said by Boba Fett to the character Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian’s second-season finale “The Rescue.” I believe this is intended to further establish the long, often antagonistic relationship between the two bounty hunters, first seen together in Star Wars: The Clone Wars– not to mention a famously unproduced story arc of the same series, wherein Bane provided Fett with the nasty dent in his Beskar helmet via a duel.

5 – Kneepad Rocket Darts: These have always been a part of Boba Fett’s armor since The Empire Strikes Back, but we didn’t get to see him actually use them in live-action until The Mandalorian episode “The Tragedy.”

6 – Scorpenek Droid: These walking cannons were created in concept art for Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and have appeared in some reference books, but never on-screen until now. They seem to utilize the same kind of deflector shields we’ve seen on other droids and vehicles that will allow slow-moving objects pass through (see the Battle Droids walking through the enormous Gungan shield during the Battle of Naboo in Episode I – The Phantom Menace), but not energy weapons or accelerated projectiles.

7 – Kaiju Movies: There’s a bit of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla in the battle between the Rancor and the Scorpeneks, but the big monster movie I thought of the most during this episode was King Kong, especially the fight between the giant ape and the Tyrannosaurus, and the part where Kong climbs to the top of the Empire State Building.

8 – Wilhelm Scream: One of the most recognizable sound effects in all of cinema gets recycled by Star Wars once again when the Rancor throws one of the Pykes into Mos Espa’s skyline.

9 – Animal Bond: This Force power was first used in Attack of the Clones, but has since shown up in everything from video games to novels to comic books to Star Wars Rebels. Here, little Grogu uses it to sedate the mighty Rancor.

10 – The Knob: Grogu gets reunited not only with his father figure Din Djarin, but also with that knob from the Razor Crest he loved so very much.

BONUS – Theme Song: If you listen closely to the new version of The Book of Boba Fett’s theme music written by composer Ludwig Göransson that plays over the end credits of this week’s episode, you may notice that it now contains actual lyrics. And the lyrics are something like “Boba Boba Boba, Boba Boba Boba, Fett!”

All episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed