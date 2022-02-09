Dung Worms and Scorpeneks: Ten Easter Eggs and Star Wars References from “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 7

Wrapping up what we started six weeks ago, I’ve combed through the finale episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ to find and list any Easter Eggs, Star Wars references, and allusions to other media.

1 – Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter: The ship that so famously brought Luke to Moff Gideon’s light cruiser in The Mandalorian’s second-season finale is back, but this time without the Jedi Knight. Instead, his trusty Astromech droid R2-D2 users the fighter to deliver Grogu back to Peli Motto’s workshop on Tatooine.

2 – “Grogu? That’s a terrible name.”: Peli echoes the sentiment of many a Star Wars fan when they first heard “Baby Yoda’s” real name from Ahsoka Tano back in The Mandalorian’s season 2 episode “The Jedi.” Hopefully the moniker will grow on Ms. Motto like it did on me.

3 – Dung Worms: Grogu slurps up these slimy, savory snacks that have only previously appeared in some Star Wars video games and novels like The Old Republic and Legacy of the Force: Inferno.

4 – “If that’s not the Quacta calling the Stifling slimy.”: Cad Bane echoes a line said by Boba Fett to the character Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian’s second-season finale “The Rescue.” I believe this is intended to further establish the long, often antagonistic relationship between the two bounty hunters, first seen together in Star Wars: The Clone Wars– not to mention a famously unproduced story arc of the same series, wherein Bane provided Fett with the nasty dent in his Beskar helmet via a duel.

5 – Kneepad Rocket Darts: These have always been a part of Boba Fett’s armor since The Empire Strikes Back, but we didn’t get to see him actually use them in live-action until The Mandalorian episode “The Tragedy.”

6 – Scorpenek Droid: These walking cannons were created in concept art for Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and have appeared in some reference books, but never on-screen until now. They seem to utilize the same kind of deflector shields we’ve seen on other droids and vehicles that will allow slow-moving objects pass through (see the Battle Droids walking through the enormous Gungan shield during the Battle of Naboo in Episode I – The Phantom Menace), but not energy weapons or accelerated projectiles.

7 – Kaiju Movies: There’s a bit of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla in the battle between the Rancor and the Scorpeneks, but the big monster movie I thought of the most during this episode was King Kong, especially the fight between the giant ape and the Tyrannosaurus, and the part where Kong climbs to the top of the Empire State Building.

8 – Wilhelm Scream: One of the most recognizable sound effects in all of cinema gets recycled by Star Wars once again when the Rancor throws one of the Pykes into Mos Espa’s skyline.

9 – Animal Bond: This Force power was first used in Attack of the Clones, but has since shown up in everything from video games to novels to comic books to Star Wars Rebels. Here, little Grogu uses it to sedate the mighty Rancor.

10 – The Knob: Grogu gets reunited not only with his father figure Din Djarin, but also with that knob from the Razor Crest he loved so very much.

BONUS – Theme Song: If you listen closely to the new version of The Book of Boba Fett’s theme music written by composer Ludwig Göransson that plays over the end credits of this week’s episode, you may notice that it now contains actual lyrics. And the lyrics are something like “Boba Boba Boba, Boba Boba Boba, Fett!”

All episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+.

