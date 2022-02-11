Get a Different Point of View: How the Creators and Cast of “The Afterparty” Accomplished Changing Genres in Each Episode

by | Feb 11, 2022 3:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s Friday, which means another episode of The Afterparty is now streaming on Apple TV+. From Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the duo behind The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes a genre-bending murder mystery with an all-star cast, who recently gathered together at TCA to answer questions about the show. “It is a fair play mystery,” Phil Lord shared, “which means that somebody did it and it is someone that you have met.”

(Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+)

Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is trying to find out who killed the famous pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) during a 15-year high school reunion afterparty at his Bay Area mansion. Interviewing everyone in attendance, each episode retells the same story from a different point of view, causing the genre to continuously change. “We were sort of looking at each character and thinking about how can we approach the style of what their worldview is,” Chris Miller revealed. “ As we picked genres for each person, then we had to adjust everything, and adjust our characters to fit into the world of that style.” The co-writer and executive producer also revealed a fun fact about the characters’ names. “It was a math problem at first. That’s why all the characters' names start with A, B, C, D, W, X, Y, Z… Aniq, Brett, Chelsea, Danner, Walt, Xavier, Yasper, Zoe.”

Casting those roles was as simple as Chris and Phil thinking about who they’d like to see in the role and sending them a message. For Ben Schwartz, his email explained the show’s premise and genre changes, with a not that his Yasper’s episode would be a musical. “Literally, a week later when it was time to record the song, Chris texted me and said, ‘Hey, do you know how to sing? Do you know how to sing or dance?’”, Ben Schwartz laughed. Although both Ben and Dave Franco were given some assistance through a vocal coach and choreographer.

“They really surrounded us with the best people where we couldn't fail,” Dave Franco shared, who plays the self-absorbed Xavier. “The music producer on my songs, this guy, Stelios [Phili], he works with incredible artists like SZA and MIA and somehow got saddled with me as Xavier on this one. And then during the music video, my backup dancers literally danced for Justin Bieber and some of them had danced for Michael Jackson. And I truly remember turning to them at the beginning of that day and being like, ‘You guys, I am so sorry your life has led to this,’” he joked. Dave also enjoyed the ever-changing depiction of Xavier depending on whose side of the story is being told. “It was fun to play eight different shades of douche.”

The complexities of reliving the same moments in time over and over from different perspectives meant that all eight episodes of The Afterparty had to be filmed more like a movie than an episodic series. “[Chris] kind of comes up to you after you shoot a take and he's like, ‘That was great. So, now we're going to shoot this, and this is for 104 which is kind of a thriller, and this is Ilana's POV, and in that, you're trying to kill her,’” Ike Barinholtz explained about the process of changing his portrayal of Brett. “It's a lot of explanation, but he made it so clear and concise that there was never a minute where we were like, wait, what is this, what am I supposed to be doing? And he allowed us just to kind of go in there and really just tear it up and have fun.”

“We had to do the beer ski scene a bunch in a row,” Sam Richardson explained about one of the most embarrassing moments for his character Aniq. “So where I was passed out and then I wake up and the ski pours beer all over me and I get up like, ‘Who did this?’ I had to do that in different genres of ‘who did this?,’ ‘Who's done this?,’ ‘Who did this?’”

“It was such an exercise,” Ilana Glazer added about changing her depiction of Chelsea. “With this incredible cast, it was like we were athletes just stretching it out.” The change of perspective also meant changing details like set dressings, camera lenses, lighting, and even costumes. “One of my favorite ones is in Brett’s episode, Zoe’s wearing fishnet tights,” Ilana laughed. Ben Schwartz added that in Yasper’s point of view, he’s wearing hamburger shoes and a fancier jacket despite being in the same clothes while talking to Detective Danner, who can see what he’s wearing.

The Afterparty is meant to be pure fun, but the changing perspectives of the narrative also brought about a deeper meaning. “It was really at the end of the day about empathy for other people and how we can see the world through our own myopic lens,” Chris Miller revealed. “If we just take a moment to look at things through other peoples' point of view, realize that they're more human and complicated and not just a two-dimensional stereotype. We're also trying to have a lot of fun so it's not like a lecture series or a soapbox but it's definitely a thematic that's running through the whole season and these guys did such a great job trying to sell their own worldview and get a glimpse into how everyone sees themselves.”

New episodes of The Afterparty release Fridays on Apple TV+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed