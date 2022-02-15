Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 15th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Lady, Groot and Mickey Pastel Colored Weighted Plush Have Arrived on shopDisney

Give your kids or yourself the ultimate cuddle experience with a weighted plush from Disney. Three characters sporting a new style are now available on shopDisney and will keep you cozy with their pleasant and comforting weight.

Disney Parks Starbucks Pin Set Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Starbucks mugs have long been a fan favorite item, but if hot beverages aren’t your thing, shopDisney has you covered with the new Disney Starbucks Pin set.

Star Blaster and Guardians of the Galaxy Die Cast Ship Models Descend on shopDisney

This year Walt Disney World guests will have a chance to blast off into space and join the Guardians of the Galaxy on a special mission with the Nova Corps. In celebration of the upcoming EPCOT attraction, shopDisney has introduced three new model ships that fans will want to add to their Marvel collection.

LEGO Boba Fett's Throne Room and N-1 Starfighter Sets Now Available for Pre-Order

With the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering last week, fans have been excitedly chatting about the show and LEGO has delivered two new playsets designed for kids and kids at heart.

Amazon

"The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 7 Attire Now Available from Fifth Sun

Fifth Sun presents a new collection of clothing and accessories that line up with Chapter 7 of The Book of Boba Fett. This week they debuted more customizable attire on Amazon showcasing deadly droids, a Force using Grogu, and the ferocious rancor.

Entertainment Earth

Bonus Bounties: Black Krrsantan Joins Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Line of Action Figures

Hasbro is bringing Disney+’s Star Wars comics and The Book of Boba Fett series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring Black Krrsantan.

Target

Bonus Bounties: Star Wars Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Figures Available Exclusively at Target

Hasbro is introducing three new Vintage Collection figures that are debuting exclusively at Target. The 3 3/4 inch tall collectibles are designed after characters fans met in The Mandalorian including Koska Reeves, Migs Mayfeld and Axe Woves.

Coming Soon

Bonus Bounties: Pre-Orders for The Black Series Cad Bane Figure Open at Amazon Tomorrow

Hasbro is bringing Disney+’s Star Wars comics and The Bad Batch series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring the villainous Cad Bane. The figure will be available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon starting February 16th at 1pm ET.

Pick of the Day

We still can’t get over the awesomeness of Spider-Man: No Way Home! Commemorate the Phase 4 MCU film with the fun two color pin from shopDisney.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Jumbo Pin – Limited Release | shopDisney

