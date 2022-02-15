Star Blaster and Guardians of the Galaxy Die Cast Ship Models Descend on shopDisney

This year Walt Disney World guests will have a chance to blast off into space and join the Guardians of the Galaxy on a special mission with the Nova Corps. In celebration of the upcoming EPCOT attraction, shopDisney has introduced three new model ships that fans will want to add to their Marvel collection.

What’s Happening:

In 2022, Marvel fans can take to the stars on the new roller coaster coming to EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The new Walt Disney World ride will feature characters out of Marvel comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well as ships and vehicles used by the Guardians and Nova Corps; in fact there’s an official Star Blaster ship positioned outside of the attraction

To get fans even more excited for the upcoming adventure, shopDisney has just unveiled three new model starships that will be featured in the ride and part of the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion (formerly Universe of Energy). This collection includes: Nova Corps Star Blaster Guardians’ Ship Milano Ship

The individual ships are die cast models and sell for $14.99. Each ship comes with a display stand and is designed for fans ages 3+.

At this time the Star Blaster is sold out on shopDisney, but will likely be back in stock later this year. Links to the individual ships can be found below.

Star Blaster Die Cast Vehicle – Wonders of Xandar – $14.99

Guardians' Ship Die Cast Vehicle – Wonders of Xandar – $14.99

Milano Die Cast Vehicle – Wonders of Xandar – $14.99