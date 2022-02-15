Bonus Bounties: Pre-Orders for The Black Series Cad Bane Figure Open at Amazon Tomorrow

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the Disney+ original series The Bad Batch with even a new amazing Star Wars collectible from Hasbro! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that highlight some of the best Star Wars series.

Hasbro is bringing Disney+ The Bad Batch series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring the villainous Cad Bane.

series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring the villainous Cad Bane. The 6-inch tall collectible is designed after the antagonizing alien and his appearance in the 2021 animated show complete with weapons and essential headwear (not everyone can rock a cowboy hat like Bane).

Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully articulated featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco.

Cad Bane will be available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon February 16th at 1pm ET. A link to the item can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Cad Bane (Bracca)

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Cad Bane (Bracca) – $27.99

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium Black Series 6-Inch Cad Bane figure, inspired by The Bad Batch.

Features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Black Series action figure comes with 3 accessories. Age 3 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 Pre-Order Exclusively at Amazon Available: Winter 2022



