Bonus Bounties: Star Wars Vintage Collection Koska Reeves, Migs Mafeld and Axe Woves Available Exclusively at Target

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the Disney+

The 3 3/4 inch tall collectibles are designed after characters fans met in The Mandalorian Koska Reeves Migs Mayfeld Axe Woves



Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, these incredibly detailed action figures are fully poseable and come with accessories and removable pieces for dynamic display.

On February 15th, pre-orders for the figures will be available exclusively at Target

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves Figure

Collectors will love this incredible classic figure that features original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Hasbro’s Vintage Collection Koska Reeves figure is inspired by the character as seen in The Mandalorian.

This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs and removable jacket.

The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 Pre-Order Exclusively at Target Available: Fall 2022



Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) Figure

Fans of The Mandalorian will love this incredible classic figure that features original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Catch up with Migs Mayfeld from his appearance in the fan favorite series

This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs.

The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 Pre-Order Exclusively at Target Available: Fall 2022



Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Axe Woves Figure

Bring home this incredible classic figure that features original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Part of Hasbro’s Vintage Collection, the Axe Woves figure is inspired by The Mandalorian and will make a great addition to any Star Wars display.

This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs.

The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 Pre-Order Exclusively at Target Available: Fall 2022



More Bonus Bounties:

