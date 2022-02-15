Five New Images Released from HBO Miniseries Adaptation of “The Time Traverler’s Wife”

HBO’s just released five new images from the upcoming six-part miniseries adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife.
What’s Happening:
- Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife gets the miniseries treatment this Spring by HBO.
- During a TCA press conference, HBO released five new images from the series starring Rose Leslie and Theo James.
- In addition to broadcasting on HBO, the six-part series will also stream on HBO Max.
- The Time Traveler’s Wife is produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.
- Executive producers are Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, Joseph E. Iberti, and David Nutter.
The Time Traveler’s Wife Premise:
- “An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”
The Time Traveler’s Wife Cast:
- Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire
- Theo James as Henry DeTamble
- Desmin Borges as Gomez
- Natasha Lopez as Charisse
