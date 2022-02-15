“Queens” Wraps Up Lose Ends and Sets Up a Promising Future in “2022”

Relaunching four careers after a 20 year hiatus is no small feat and now it’s time for Queens —formerly known as Nasty B*tches— to be inducted in the Hip Hop Hall of Fame. Everyone has gone through some major changes but is it too late to try to get back to their roots?

Please note this recap contains spoilers for season 1 finale, “2022”

Naomi (Brandy), Valeria (Nadine Velazquez) and Jill (Naturi Naughton) aka Queens are back at their studio and are rapping together for the first time since Brianna left. After they finish they reflect on the past year and whether or not they should get back out on the road. They know they can’t do this without Bree but they have much to be thankful for with Nasty Girl Records (NRG) doing as well as it is.

At the house Eric (Taylor Sele) informs Jojo (Precious Way) that he’s planning to propose to Naomi and wants to know how she feels about it. Jojo tells Eric to keep Naomi smiling. If her mom is happy, then she’s happy. Jojo says she loves him and he returns the sentiment.

Val is getting ready to go on tour, but Thomas isn’t joining her. She says their relationship is over. She ultimately didn’t want a baby and he did. Since she wasn’t willing to compromise, she couldn’t expect him to. But the split was amicable. They love each other, they’ve cried and are now going their separate ways.

Lauren (Pepi Sonuga) meets with Jill at a college campus and she’s frustrated because her performance was for a small audience—fewer than two dozen. As they’re talking, a group of students approach and say they loved her message and invite her to lunch to discuss real world issues.

Eric takes Naomi out for the evening and starts to ask his question saying that things have been incredible. But before he gets far, Jojo calls twice interrupting the moment. Naomi and Eric return home to learn that Cam’ron is petitioning to establish paternity. Naomi tells him they were together once and it’s possible he is her father. But Naomi knows in her heart that Eric is Jojo’s dad.

Lauren talks with the students who are passionate about activism. They want to shed light on the stories of death row inmates and reexamine their cases. They show her a series of public documents about a young man in Las Vegas named Ronnie who claims he shot someone in self defense. She asks if it was self defense. They tell her she should talk to Ronnie.

The next day at the house, Naomi and Jill talk about Cam’ron and Naomi is frustrated that every time she thinks she closes a chapter of her past, something comes back and brings it to light. Jill encourages Naomi to apologize to her daughter for getting them into the current situation.

Meanwhile, Lauren tells Jojo that she doesn’t have to agree to a paternity test. Jojo says the truth is important. Lauren argues that they’re happy and a test result won’t change how their little family came together. Speaking of their family unit, Jojo changes the subject and tells Lauren that Eric wants plans to propose.

While Naomi and Jill chat, Eric fills Val in on what’s going on with Cam’ron. She tells him about Thomas and her tour. While they're talking, Eric gets a call. It’s Chuck D and he wants to induct the Nasty B*tches in the Hip Hop hall of fame. They want to make it happen this year and the ceremony is a week away. The girls don’t want to accept without Bree. Could this be the thing that brings her home? Naomi texts and she messages back “I’m in.”

Armed with knowledge from the advocacy group she met with, Lauren goes to see Ronnie (Marcus Gladney Jr.). His original lawyer was disbarred two months after his trial, and had failed to call state witnesses in Ronnie’s defense. He knows who she is and they briefly talk about their love of anime. She says the case against him is thin. He seems calm and in a good headspace. With him on death row, there are no expectations of him, his life is kind of peaceful. But to answer her big question: “yes.” It was self defense.

The press are waiting for Lauren outside the prison and ask if she’s going to commission the governor? She doesn’t answer the question, but makes a statement saying the state has a weak case and it's shameful that a child is being sentenced to death. She wants his name and story known.

Eric gets a call from Bree that she’s not coming after all. She was on her way to the airport but turned around. However she gives Queens her blessing and wants them to accept the award.

Jojo says she loves Eric and that won’t change but has decided that she needs to know the truth about her father. She’s going to agree to the paternity test.

Even in the midst of the ongoing challenge, Naomi and Eric are still sharing a bed. However, unable to sleep, Naomi goes to a local open mic and plays guitar.

Lauren asks for help to get the word out about Ronnie. She calls someone and asks them to share the news on twitter. He’ll be the first person in 15 years to be put to death in the state of Nevada. Lauren’s mission is gaining attention and she’s invited on FNN to share more. Jill points out that the #JusticeForRonnie hashtag is trending. Then the Governor of Nevada calls asking to meet her and saying he personally wants to examine the case.

The day started out hopeful for Lauren, but the governor makes her wait all day, then his assistant informs her he had to leave early. She asks to reschedule for the next day, but is told it’s not possible. Back at home she tells Jill that Muffin is going back to her lane. She just wants to go back to her life when she didn’t care about anything.

With Bree unable to attend, the girls wonder who they should ask to perform with them? Naomi suggests Cardi B, or Megan Thee Stallion…Jill says no. They should give Bree’s spot to someone who is family: Lauren. She’s overcome and states that she’s not Brianna. The girls tell her, “you gave us a second chance, we owe you.”

A montage plays as the Queens and Lauren practice their dance moves leading up to their big performance. Lady Z (Remy Ma) prepares to introduce the girls and says it’s crazy what can happen in 20 years. Then she presents the Most Influential Female Group of all time. They’ve inspired a generation of young women twice first as Nasty B*tches and now as Queens. Before they take the stage, rapper Trina shares a video message and then Bree offers her own greeting. She’s sad that she can’t be there but proud of what they accomplished. We are family. You are my sisters.

Lauren steps out on stage in an orange jumpsuit and shares some facts about death row inmates in the United States. She talks about Ronnie and posts the Nevada governor’s phone number on a screen asking everyone to call him. The venue goes dark, and now that she’s made a final plea for help for Ronnie, Lauren leads “Nasty Girl.”

Naomi sees Jojo and Eric off stage and she shows him something on her phone. They smile and embrace as father and daughter. Naomi takes over for Lauren and raps “Heart of Queens” followed by Val with “All Rise (The Supreme Court)” and then closing with “Girls Gonna Run That.”

After another masterful performance, everyone meets for the after party. Naomi apologizes to Jojo who says they’re good. Eric tells Naomi he’d hoped to get something going when he asked Lil Muffin to cover Nasty Girl, but he got more than expected. “We’re a family.” He gets down on one knee and says, “it was you in ‘99. It’s you today. It will never not be you.”

It’s four months later… and Naomi and Eric are getting married! As they exchange vows there’s a montage of reception. Eric promises to not be the person he was before, and to make Naomi the most important person in his life because she is. Naomi has been touched watching as Eric became a man and father. She knows you don’t get many second chances, but she’s been given some this year. She vows to make their new thing better than anything they had before.

After the celebration winds down the group sits together commenting on how Valeria is selling out every night of her tour; Jill has been busy signing new talent to Nasty Girl Records; and Lauren got into USC. She wrote her essay about Ronnie’s execution getting pushed (small victories) and now she’s going to college! They quote a favorite pre-show saying, “we don’t need a crowd, or stage, we need each other.” Just then Bree texts Naomi a picture of the girls from 1999.

In New York City at Madison Square Garden, a sign hangs showcasing the Queens World Tour 2022. The emcee announces Xplicit Lyrics, Butter Pecan, Jill Da Thrill and…the screen fades to black. “Let’s get it girls,” Naomi says.

Queens aired on ABC during the 2021-2022 season. Stream all 13 episodes on Hulu.