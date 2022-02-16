Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 16th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Collegiate Cardigan, Hoodies and More Join Disney Vault Collection on shopDisney

There’s always an anniversary to celebrate at Disney and from late 2021-2022 guests can join in the fun of Walt Disney World’s 50th! As part of the festivities, shopDisney is releasing clothing, collectibles and more including some cute casual apparel that arrived this week.

Just Play

"Turning Red" Toys and Products Revealed from Just Play – Dolls, Plush, Figures and More!

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red begins streaming on March 11th on Disney+ and with less than a month before the premiere, we’ve got a look at some exciting toys and products coming soon from Just Play. These items capture the fun, transformative, and adorable spirit of the film.

Amazon

Bonus Bounties: Pre-Orders for The Black Series Cad Bane Figure Open at Amazon Tomorrow

Hasbro is bringing Disney+’s Star Wars comics and The Bad Batch series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring the villainous Cad Bane. The figure is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Entertainment Earth

Disney Goofy Funko Soda Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Well gawrsh! A new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and fans of Goofy will love this new figure that showcases Mickey’s lanky pal in his classic outfit and extra tall hat.

Marvel Doctor Strange Funko Soda Figure Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! A new Marvel Doctor Strange Soda figure has just arrived and will be the perfect addition to your Funko collection.

Merchandise Round Up

"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for February 15th

This week we check out Disney Parks Starbucks Pin set, Foodie Series Collectible Keys, Turning Red T-Shirts, The Princess Bride action figures, Snow White Crystal Apple collection, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind die cast ships, Marvel Legends Wolverine and Villains figures, the final week of Bonus Bounties, a Kylo Ren helmet from Denuo Novo, and The Book of Boba Fett LEGO play sets. Phew!

Coming Soon

Avengers Assemble! Exciting New Marvel x Pandora Collection Celebrates Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Marvel’s greatest superheroes are closer than you think thanks to a new collaboration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora Jewelry. Starting tomorrow, fans can add their favorite characters from the Infinity Saga to their jewelry collection with a series of beautiful charms.

Pick of the Day

Last week shopDisney dropped the second series of VHS Plush as well as two pin sets. Today, the A Goofy Movie pin set arrived with a hinged pin shaped like a VHS and a separate Powerline pin.

Powerline VHS Pin Set – A Goofy Movie – Limited Release

