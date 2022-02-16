Disney Goofy Funko Soda Figure Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today a wave of the small collectibles have just landed on Entertainment Earth including one showcasing the one and only Goofy!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Well gawrsh! Fans of Goofy will love this new figure that showcases Mickey’s lanky pal in his classic outfit and extra tall hat.

With his signature charm and laid back manner, Goofy will make a great addition to any Disney display.

Guests are limited to one (1) Goofy Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in May 2022. Links to the item can be found below.

Goofy Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 10,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

