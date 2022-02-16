“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 15th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 64 – February 15th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

This week takes us to shopDisney for a look at the Disney Parks Starbucks Pin set, Foodie Series Collectible Keys, and Turning Red T-Shirts. McFarlane toys revealed wave 2 of “The Princess Bride” action figures and RockLove introduced the Snow White Crystal Apple collection. For Marvel we have Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind die cast ships and Marvel Legends Wolverine and Villains figures. We wrap up with the final week of Bonus Bounties, a Kylo Ren helmet from Denuo Novo, and The Book of Boba Fett LEGO play sets.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Parks Starbucks Pin Set Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Starbucks mugs have long been a fan favorite item, but if hot beverages aren’t your thing, shopDisney has you covered with the new Disney Starbucks Pin set.

So Delicious! Disney Foodie Series Blind Pack Collectible Keys

The Disney Collectible Key series is back with a brand new blind pack release and this series is perfect for fans of the Fab Five! Adding to the fun is the cute foodie inspiration that features keys themed to our favorite characters and some delicious snacks!

"Turning Red" Customizable T-Shirts Land at shopDisney

Who’s excited for a new Pixar film to make its debut? We are and so is shopDisney! Today, the online retailer released some new t-shirts themed to the highly anticipated coming of age story, Turning Red.

Wave 2 of "The Princess Bride" Action Figures from McFarlane Toys Now Available for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys made The Princess Bride action figures? Inconceivable! It’s true! In fact it’s the second wave of characters themed to the beloved “fairytale” film. The latest release is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in summer 2022.

Snow White Crystal Apple Collection Available Now from RockLove

A new Disney-inspired jewelry collection has just arrived at RockLove that fans of Snow White will adore. Whether looking for earrings, rings or necklaces, the Disney X RockLove Snow White Crystal Apple Collection has what you want and makes a great gift for the Disney fan in your life.

Star Blaster and Guardians of the Galaxy Die Cast Ship Models Descend on shopDisney

This year Walt Disney World guests will have a chance to blast off into space and join the Guardians of the Galaxy on a special mission with the Nova Corps. In celebration of the upcoming EPCOT attraction, shopDisney has introduced three new model ships that fans will want to add to their Marvel collection.

Wolverine Faces Off Against More Villains in New Wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends Figures

Wolverine is back to take on six more villains in the latest wave of Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro. The incredibly detailed action collectibles are now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and include a Build-A-Figure of the terrifying Bonebreaker.

Bonus Bounties Week 7 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 7

Well we reached the end of The Book of Boba Fett and this story took us in some expected and unexpected directions. For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find delicious Goldfish snacks featuring Mando and Grogu, new LEGO playsets, episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and more.

Denuo Novo Launches Pre-Orders on "Rise of Skywalker" Kylo Ren Helmet

High end collectible maker, Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed Kylo Ren costume accessory helmet. This officially licensed, stunning wearable is designed after the helmet worn by Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

LEGO Boba Fett's Throne Room and N-1 Starfighter Sets Now Available for Pre-Order

With the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering last week, fans have been excitedly chatting about the show and LEGO has delivered two new playsets designed for kids and kids at heart.

Add to Your Shopping List

New "Cute" Balloon Spotted at the Magic Kingdom

We spotted a brand new balloon design at the Magic Kingdom today featuring an adorable stylistic design of Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the fab five!

Lady, Groot and Mickey Pastel Colored Weighted Plush Have Arrived on shopDisney

Give your kids or yourself the ultimate cuddle experience with a weighted plush from Disney. Three characters sporting a new style are now available on shopDisney and will keep you cozy with their pleasant and comforting weight.

Scentsy Re-Releases Cinderella Carriage Warmer Alongside New Disney Products for Valentine's Day

Scentsy, the official fragrance products of the Walt Disney World Resort, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with one of the most beloved Disney Princesses of all time: Cinderella! The company is releasing an updated version of the Cinderella Carriage warmer, a new mini-warmer, the return of the fragrance “Cinderella: Happily Ever After,” and the first Disney licensed Scentsy room spray in “Disney Princess: True Love Awaits.

Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for New Wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Black Series Archive Figures

From Ahsoka Tano and The Bad Batch to the original Star Wars trilogy, there are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles.

Bonus Bounties: Black Krrsantan Joins Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Line of Action Figures

Hasbro is bringing Disney+’s Star Wars comics and The Book of Boba Fett series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring Black Krrsantan.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!