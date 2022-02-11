New “Cute” Balloon Spotted at the Magic Kingdom

We spotted a brand new balloon design at the Magic Kingdom today featuring an adorable stylistic design of Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the fab five!

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, these festive pink balloons are a perfect gift for your sweetheart if you’re planning on visiting Magic Kingdom.

On one side of the balloon, we have Mickey and Minnie holding hands in front of the castle with cute pink trees surrounding them.

On the other side, we have the fab five surrounding the word “cute” in giant letters. The balloon is even decorated with a handful of smaller Mickey balloons!

We spotted these adorable new balloons on Main Street U.S.A. and they retail for $15 each.

More Magic Kingdom News: