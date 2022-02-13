Wave 2 of “The Princess Bride” Action Figures from McFarlane Toys Now Available for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys made The Princess Bride action figures? Inconceivable! It’s true! In fact it’s the second wave of characters themed to the beloved “fairytale” film. The latest release is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in summer 2022.

Disney may have made a name for itself in the realm of fairytale movies and princess stories, but let’s not forget about 20th Century’s much loved The Princess Bride .

. The film will celebrate its 35th anniversary this October, and while that might make some fans feel old, they can tap into their youthful side with five new action figures inspired by the movie.

Among the new collectibles are popular characters: Inigo Montoya (Bloodied) Westley as the Dread Pirate Roberts (Bloodied) Princess Buttercup in Wedding Dress Vizzini

There’s also a MegaFig of Fezzik in Cloak that sells for $39.99.

The individual figures sell for $24.99 each, but collectors anxious to get the entire set can purchase a case of 6 figures for $149.99.

Wave 2 of the Princess Bride action figures are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

More Princess Bride Action Figures:

Don’t worry folks, just because it’s Wave 2 doesn’t mean you’ve missed Wave 1! The first round of action figures are coming later this month and can be found on Entertainment Earth too.