Marvel Doctor Strange Funko Soda Figure Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! A new Marvel Doctor Strange Soda figure has just arrived and will be the perfect addition to your Funko collection.

The assortment of Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectibles is quite impressive and a new figure is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Ahead of this spring’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes a new Funko Soda designed after Doctor Strange!

comes a new Funko Soda designed after Doctor Strange! But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Guests may purchase one (1) Doctor Strange Soda figure.

This must-have collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in May 2022. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Doctor Strange Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

