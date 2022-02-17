Go Behind the Documentary Film “Torn” with “Overheard at National Geographic”

by | Feb 17, 2022 10:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The February 1st episode of Overheard at National Geographic goes behind-the-scenes of the new National Geographic Documentary Film Torn. Now playing in select theaters and streaming on Disney+, the film comes from Max Lowe, son of renowned mountaineer Alex Lowe who died doing what he loved in 1999. Here is a recap of this episode, titled “The Price of Adventure.”

(National Geographic Documentary Films)

(National Geographic Documentary Films)

Conrad Anker was Alex Lowe’s friend and mountain climbing buddy, with him on his fatal last climb. They were among the first professional climbers to make a living off the sport in the 1980s, gaining sponsors that made their dream lifestyle possible. Alex climbed mountains that had never been scaled before and set speed records as a guide on Mount Everest, earning the nicknames “Lungs with Legs” and “the Mutant.” Both Alex and Conrad were in their prime in the 1990s.

In October of 1999, Conrad and Alex went to Tibet to  climb Shishapangma, which is the world's 14th highest peak, and ski back down it. Their journey was being chronicled for NBC Sports and the duo were accompanied by cameraman David Bridges. On what was meant to be a rest day, the three men took a short hike to scout their next path when disaster struck. An avalanche dislodged that engulfed the three men. Alex and David ran in one direction, Conrad in another. In the episode, Conrad describes how he drove his ice pick into the ground and tried to cover his head as the snow covered him and carried him away. With a bleeding head injury, Conrad dug himself out, but there were no signs of Alex and David.

Alex Lowe left behind a wife and three sons, Max being the oldest and the one who remembers his father best. He recalls Conrad coming home and sharing the family’s shock and sorrow over the loss of Alex. A longtime friend of the fammily, the Lowe’s were comforted by Conrad’s presence and in his support, he fell in love with Alex’s widow Jenni. The two were married and a new family was born out of tragedy.

In 2016, the bodies of Alex Lowe and David Bridges were found by climbers on Shishapangma during a spring thaw. When the family received the news, it was like Alex died all over again. The family traveled together to put Alex to rest, sharing a journey and an experience that Conrad had with his best friend. Alex’s body was cremated in the Himalayas, the mountains he loved so much. And now his story is being told by his son Max Lowe.

One of the highlights of to podcast is Max recalling the last conversation he had with his father before he left for Tibet. Alex had asked his son if he was okay with him leaving, potentially realizing that he was pushing himself too hard. Max told Alex that he understood what he does and that he was his hero because of it. Having grown up in the professional climbing world, Max attempted a career in extreme climbing, but a trip with Conrad to Denali put the team of experienced climbers in the middle of a thunder-snowstorm and Max decided to shift his focus to filmmaking.

Torn is now streaming on Disney+.

Click here to listen to Overheard at National Geographic or enjoy this episode on YouTube.

 
 
