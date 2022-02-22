How 20 Years of Progress Helped Make “The Proud Family” Truly “Louder and Prouder”

by | Feb 22, 2022 5:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“When we set out to make this show I can say the original goal was simply to fill the void,” Bruce W. Smith revealed about his original vision for The Proud Family, which premiered in 2001 on Disney Channel. With a reboot streaming on Disney+ beginning February 23rd, the creator was joined by members of the cast and fellow executive producer during a TCA press conference. “I just simply said, ‘Well, where’s the African American family? Where’s the African American animated family sitcom?’ So I knew that right away I wanted to craft the show to fit into that lane. So whatever that audience was, I figured that there’s an audience for us as well. And, really, when I got with Ralph [Farquhar], we had this ‘for us, by us’ mentality. So it was like we’re making this show for an African American audience, and everybody else will come. I think if we spoke to us first we knew that it would become kind of universal in terms of its appeal, and so when we make the show, even when we think about ideas and just crafting things that matter, we’re speaking to us. So it’s the ‘for us, by us’ brand of how we thought we would effectively make the show, and everybody else would come.”

(Disney)

(Disney)

Come they did, with the original series running for 51 episodes, plus a Disney Channel Original Movie. “When you’re growing up, to see representation of yourself lets you know that you are not alone in this world,” Kyla Pratt said of the show’s impact and why Penny Proud has remained relevant twenty years later. “When you bring a show back like this you have to upgrade what we’re talking about, what’s going on right now, and I think it’s amazing to do that. Because now kids watching it they can relate to it, and I think that was one of the best things about our show when it was out originally. There was so much content that anybody watching could relate to, and Bruce and Ralph have always been on top of everything making sure that we see everything involved in the show that people can watch and be able to connect with.”

“Before we had to sort of tiptoe around certain issues, sort of use coded language,” Ralph Farquhar revealed about how the writing process differs on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. “Now we can go pretty much straight at it. The biggest change in the twenty years is sort of the gender identity, and so we’ve introduced the LGBTQ community into the series with the Michael character especially. We went out and hired EJ Johnson to voice Michael, and that is probably one of the biggest changes we’ve made.”

EJ Johnson, the son of NBA legend Magic Johnson, was thrilled to join the show. “It’s a huge deal for me to be part of the series generally,” EJ shared. “Being a kid, I think I must have been like nine, eight or nine when the show came out originally and just loving it then, but also now seeing myself represented in something like this is such a huge deal. And I know it speaks volumes to other kids like me who are growing and figuring out their gender identity from the youngest of ages, and so I feel like this is definitely going to speak huge volumes to them whatever color they are but more specifically in the African American community. So just to have a character who is out and proud and fabulous and just completely and utterly unapologetically themselves is really just so beautiful to voice the character… When I was watching the episodes, I just was blown away that this character now exists and will be able to just be there for young people. And so it’s just so magnanimous all around, and I'm so excited for the impact that it will bring.”

The reboot also introduces a same-sex couple, voiced by Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto. “It’s funny how things happen because we went after Billy and Zachary, that was our wish, at the top of our wish list,” Ralph recalled. “And then when we started talking to them, Zachary says, ‘Oh, yeah. Billy was my college instructor in Pittsburgh.’” It was a surprising happenstance for the creative team. “It was kismet after that,” Bruce added. “We had no idea that they even knew each other, and then come to find out they were like sensei and student. It was like, wow, that’s fantastic.”

But for all of the progressive changes made for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, fans of the original will still feel right at home. “That was the important asset in all of this is making sure that both series, from the one that we produced in 2001 and 2022, can still sit side-by-side with each other,” Bruce W. Smith shared. “You’ll see the upgrades but in the overall, when you’re talking about how we upgraded the content… how we were let loose to really lean into the truth of the stories that we wanted to tell, I think it simply accelerated everything, and because of our amazing cast they knew exactly how to bring their character back into the fold, so that was the fun of it.”

The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder debut on February 23rd, with new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed