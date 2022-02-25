Preview – A Late Replacement Makes for an Exciting Main Event at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas this weekend for another great night of exciting fights. Despite a late change to the main event, the UFC has managed to put together a great replacement and fans are certainly looking forward to this one.

One of the best lightweights in the world was slated to take on another top contender, but due to an injury, a popular up-and-comer will step in instead. Plus, two tough middleweights will try to score a victory to crack the top 15 and two women’s flyweights are looking to put on a show.

Women’s Flyweight bout: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

It’s rare to see two fighters facing off with losing records in the UFC but that means both of these fighters will be desperate for a victory. That is specially true for Kim who is coming off of back-to-back losses. For a fighter with the nickname “Fire Fist,” she may be looking to use her grappling skills in order to look for her fourth submission victory in this one.

Cachoeira is also coming off of a loss and can’t allow her 2-4 UFC record slip any further. Still, “Zombie Girl” sports an impressive 10-4 overall record and has scored six career knockout victories. That dangerous striking is what may give Kim the incentive to use her grappling and gives us an interesting clash of styles in this bout.

Middleweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

It’s more of the same in this co-main event as these two middleweights really need to secure a victory in this one. Since his submission win over Jimmy Crute back in 2019, Cirkunov hasn’t won a fight, dropping his last two in 2021. Still he holds a 15-7 record with 8 submission victories and he is still someone you don’t want getting a hold of you in the octagon. The Latvian is also a strong puncher though and he may look to employ some of his other skills in this contest.

Turman is also in need of a win as he sports just a 2-3 record in the UFC. Overall though, he still boasts a 17-5 record and has 7 submission victories under his belt. More importantly, he has never been submitted himself. The Brazilian may force Cirkunov off of his typical gameplan and that would make for a very interesting chess match here.

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Makhachev was set to take on third-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in what very well could have been a championship eliminator. Unfortunately, an injury forced Dariush off the card and it looked like we had lost our main event. Luckily, fresh off of his big win at UFC 271 just a couple of weeks ago, Green stepped up for a huge opportunity.

For some time now, Makhachev has been touted as “the next big thing” in the UFC. He holds a 21-1 record and hasn’t lost a fight since his second UFC bout in 2015. That adds up to a nine-fight winning streak for the fourth-ranked lightweight. He is a tough matchup in any aspect of the sport but he is absolutely a finisher when he gets the fight to the floor, having scored 10 career submission victories. That will likely be his gameplan here and if Green can’t keep Makhachev on his feet and at distance, this could be a short fight.

Don’t count Green out just yet though. The 35-year-old is very accustomed to being an underdog and he is certainly that in this one (currently listed as a +600!). Green’s striking is as good as it gets and he put on an absolute clinic in his win over Nasrat Haqparast. The speed in his hand is unmatched and his head movement makes him a tricky opponent for anyone who looks to fight him at range. If Green can keep the fight there, it will be a whole lot of fun to watch and it could result in a huge upset.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green will be held Saturday, February 26 at 7 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.