The International Effort to Create the Final Season of “Better Things” on FX

by | Feb 28, 2022 6:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“This is an incredible thing, that we have five seasons,” Better Things writer, director, executive producer, and star Pamela Adlon said during a TCA conference for the final season of the FX comedy. “Right now, we have 52 episodes of these stories of this family. And I don't think there's any doubt that we could go on and on. And the stories will keep changing.” While it’s the end of the series for now, Pamela Adlon wouldn’t say no to a revival down the road. But one thing became clear as the star and her cast talked, this final season was a challenge to put together.

(Pamela Littky/FX)

(Pamela Littky/FX)

With a diverse age range of characters and actors from different countries, putting together a season during the global pandemic was no small feat. During a two-year gap, Pamela revealed that she considered putting the pandemic in the show. “It was more important than all the other seasons, to me, I think, probably because of the pando, and how tenuous life felt,” Pamela explained. “You just realize it can slip through your fingers, and you got to hold on to what you have.”

London-based actress Celia Imrie plays Sam’s mother Phil and the biggest logistical challenge for the season was getting her to L.A. The workaround was to recreate the sets in London and send the rest of the cast there to film scenes that involved Phil, including an episode where they travel to San Francisco. “It was very spooky,” Celia Imrie recalled about stepping onto a familiar set in a different location. ”You could, sort of, feel the L.A. heat, but then, you came out and it was so dark and cold… It really is magic, and I'm so proud to be in it.”

While London doubled for L.A. in Celia’s scenes, Pamela also used the trip to take the characters to London for an episode. “When we made a whole England episode, it had to tie in together, and when I realized that we had to do an episode in England, all of these pieces just kept falling in there,” Pamela Adlon explained. “All of this magic came together in England… I actually can't believe how wonderfully it did come together. And shooting there was an extraordinary blessing and an extraordinary challenge because there was so much production going on in the U.K., and wanting to take care of my crew and my cast.”

While season 5 is the end for now, it’s actually been a 7-year journey for the cast, including Olivia Edward, who plays Duke. “I started this when I was, like, eight,” she recalled. “So, this has been, like, pretty much, half of my life…. I just felt like I was a kid in a candy shop. Like, I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is so cool.’ And I'm looking at the cameras and looking at how everything worked. I've been having the time of my life on the show, and I feel eternally grateful that I've been able to say that I've grown up on this show.”

Don’t miss the double-episode premiere of Better Things tonight at 10/9c on FX.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed