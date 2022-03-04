Preview – A Welterweight Grudge Match Headlines UFC 272

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for another very exciting pay-per-view event this Saturday. With ranked fighters up and down this card and a grudge match unlike anything we’ve seen in quite some time, this is sure to be a thrilling night of fights.

Two top welterweight contenders with some serious bad blood will square off in the main event with so much more than a future title shot on the line. Plus, two lightweight contenders will meet after one stepped up on very short notice and two exciting featherweights will look to climb the rankings.

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

If you do a quick search for “Greatest UFC knockouts of all-time,” Edson Barboza’s name is sure to pop up. He’s is as creative and dangerous a striker as you can find and that often results in spectacular knockouts. His last time out though, he came out on the wrong side of that when Giga Chikadze knocked him out back in August. Barboza is no stranger to adversity though, having snapped two- and three-fight losing streaks in the past four years. His path to victory is clear – stay at range and use his unparalleled kicks to chop his opponent down.

Mitchell is a very different style of fighter. The 27-year-old is still undefeated, sporting a perfect 14-0 record. The matchup problem he creates has resulted in nine submission victories, including the rare twister he secured on Matt Sayles back in 2019. If he can get a hold of Barboza and drag him to the floor, this is his fight to lose. Barboza is no slouch on the ground though so that is easier said than done. It will be interesting to see who can execute their gameplan more effectively.

My pick: Mitchell via decision

Catchweight bout: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

After Rafael Fiziev had to pull out due to COVID, A late replacement stepped in.Dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, is looking to build some momentum after scoring a decision victory over Paul Felder back in 2020. At 37 years old, the sixth-ranked lightweight is running out of time for one more championship run and a win here would vault him into contention. Dos Anjos is very well-rounded, with five knockouts and 10 submissions on his 30-13 record. It becomes very difficult to predict his gameplan, which makes him a headache for any opponent.

Moicano is coming off of an impressive win just a few weeks ago at UFC 271, where he submitted Alexander Hernandez. With just a few days notice, this is certainly a big challenge for him, but that also means a huge opportunity. With a 16-4 record and his only losses coming against some of the best fighters in the world, Moicano has proven his is a very game opponent for anyone. His nine submission victories also prove that he is very dangerous when the fight goes to the floor. Dos Anjos was gameplanning for a striker and this is certainly a big change, but can Moicano overcome the very short notice and will he be ready for an opponent this accomplished?

My pick: Dos Anjos via decision

Welterweight bout: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

These welterweight contenders find themselves in a tricky spot. Covington is the top-ranked contender, while Masvidal is number six. However, neither one of these guys can really hope to get another championship opportunity any time soon as they have both already lost to current champion Kamaru Usman twice. Something tells me they’re not really thinking about a future title shot right now though.

Covington is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the welterweight division today. He has let those strong grappling skills carry him to a 16-3 record. He does have four knockouts and four submissions, but it’s not really about those skills for him as much as it is just wearing down his opponents with his relentless cardio and stifling control. He does have a very solid standup game that appears to be improving every time out, but I would bet he’ll be looking to put Masvidal on his back in this one.

And there’s good reason for that. Masvidal is the owner of the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. How fast was it? How long did it take you to read those last couple of sentences? It was about that fast. He is however coming off of back-to-back losses to the aforementioned Usman, including a devastating knockout. Given the bad blood between these two, both guys might be looking to knock the other’s block off. It might come down to which one can remain calm and composed as the octagon door locks behind them. One thing is for sure – this is going to be fun.

My pick: Covington via decision

UFC 272 will be held Saturday night, March 5 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $89.98 for UFC 272 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $69.99.