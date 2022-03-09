Disney+ Watch Guide: March 9th-15th

Pixar’s 25th animated feature Turning Red is the big-ticket attraction this week on Disney+, debuting alongside a making-of documentary. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 9th

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Father Figures”

“When Penny discovers who Maya and KG's parents are, she becomes the lone voice of tolerance in her community, butting heads with her father Oscar's prejudices.”

Weekend Family – All 8 Episodes

A Disney+ Original from France. “Every weekend, Fred takes care of his girls Clara (15), Victoire (12) and Romy (9). Each has a different mother with whom she lives during the week. A new stepmother joins in this happy mix when Fred falls madly in love with Emma, a Canadian doctoral student in child psychology.”

New Exclusives – Friday, March 11th

Turning Red

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!”

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

“Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar's original feature, Turning Red. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.”

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – The Prince and the Pauper

Guy Williams (Zorro) starred in this Wonderful World of Color TV movie, the first part of which was broadcast on March 11th, 1962 on NBC.

45th Anniversary – The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

A package feature of Disney’s three Winnie the Pooh short films (Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day,

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too) was released on March 11th, 1977, with newly animated segments tying the shorts together and bringing the story to a close.

10th Anniversary – John Carter

Andrew Stanton’s live-action directorial debut based on the classic John Carter of Mars books was released on March 9th, 2012.

Women’s History Month – Female Leads Collection

Movies

TV Shows

