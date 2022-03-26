Height Requirements For Each Attraction at EPCOT

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at EPCOT.

Any Height:

40 Inches or Taller:

Facts About EPCOT:

EPCOT opened on October 1st, 1982 and was the second of the four theme parks to be built at Walt Disney World

EPCOT is the perfect place if you're looking to get some exercise in. If you walk from Canada to Mexico in World Showcase, it is a 1.25 mile walk even without going to any shops or attractions. You get to see all the countries on your stroll along the scenic route.

Did you know that you can see the Tower of Terror from EPCOT? If you look towards the Morocco Pavilion, you will be able to see Tower of Terror in the background. You may also notice that it fits nicely with the pavilion and matches the colors and design. When Tower of Terror was built, the imagineers took this into consideration to make sure that it wouldn't stand out weird to guests in World Showcase.

Most huge Disney fans know what EPCOT stands for, but it's still a common question that is asked. "EPCOT" stands for "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow."

