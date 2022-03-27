The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2021 Oddies Award Winners

With that other awards show currently airing on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — including the winners in bold.
Best New Attraction
- Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast – WINNER
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Harmonious
- Disney Enchantment
Best Live-Action Film
Best Animated Film
Best New Live-Action Family Series
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Big Shot
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – WINNER
- Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
Best New Animated Series
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Monsters at Work
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- What If… ? – WINNER
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
Best New Adult Series
Best Song
- “Agatha All Along”
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – WINNER
- “The Magic Is Calling”
- “Save the City”
- “Abraham Lincoln”
Best Star Wars
- The Book of Boba Fett – WINNER
- The Bad Batch
- Visions
- Light of the Jedi
- War of the Bounty Hunters
Best Marvel
- WandaVision
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Black Widow
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER
Best Pixar
- Dug Days
- Luca – WINNER
- “22 vs. Earth”
- “Ciao, Alberto”
- “Nona”
Best Disney Animation Studios
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- “Us Again”
- Encanto – WINNER
- “Far From the Tree”
- “Crosswalk”
Best National Geographic
- Secrets of the Whales
- Welcome to Earth
- 9/11: One Day in America
- Genius: Aretha
- Becoming Cousteau – WINNER
Best New Documentary Programming
- Secrets of the Whales
- Behind the Attraction
- The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER
- Assembled: WandaVision
- Stunt Man
Best Product
Best Good Guy
- Shang-Chi
- Luke Skywalker
- Spider-Man – WINNER
- Spider-Man – WINNER
- Spider-Man – WINNER
Best Bad Guy
- Ultron
- Agatha – WINNER
- Moff Gideon
- Dr Curtain
- Kingpin
Best Sidekick
- Lucky – WINNER
- Katy
- Grogu
- Sprite
- Loki
Most Missed
- Disney Store – WINNER
- Steakhouse 55
- Happily Ever After
- Finding Nemo: The Musical
- Blue Sky Studios