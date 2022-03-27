The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2021 Oddies Award Winners

With that other awards show currently airing on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — including the winners in bold.

Best New Attraction

Best Live-Action Film

Best Animated Film

Best New Live-Action Family Series

Best New Animated Series

Best New Adult Series

Best Song

  • “Agatha All Along”
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – WINNER
  • “The Magic Is Calling”
  • “Save the City”
  • “Abraham Lincoln”

Best Star Wars

Best Marvel

Best Pixar

  • Dug Days
  • Luca – WINNER
  • “22 vs. Earth”
  • “Ciao, Alberto”
  • “Nona”

Best Disney Animation Studios

  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • “Us Again”
  • Encanto – WINNER
  • “Far From the Tree”
  • “Crosswalk”

Best National Geographic

Best New Documentary Programming

Best Product

Best Good Guy

  • Shang-Chi
  • Luke Skywalker
  • Spider-Man – WINNER
Best Bad Guy

  • Ultron
  • Agatha – WINNER
  • Moff Gideon
  • Dr Curtain
  • Kingpin

Best Sidekick

  • Lucky – WINNER
  • Katy
  • Grogu
  • Sprite
  • Loki

Most Missed

  • Disney Store – WINNER
  • Steakhouse 55
  • Happily Ever After
  • Finding Nemo: The Musical
  • Blue Sky Studios