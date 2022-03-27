The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2021 Oddies Award Winners

With that other awards show currently airing on ABC, it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees — including the winners in bold.

Best New Attraction

Best Live-Action Film

Best Animated Film

Best New Live-Action Family Series

Best New Animated Series

Best New Adult Series

Best Song

“Agatha All Along”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – WINNER

“The Magic Is Calling”

“Save the City”

“Abraham Lincoln”

Best Star Wars

The Book of Boba Fett – WINNER

The Bad Batch

Visions

Light of the Jedi

War of the Bounty Hunters

Best Marvel

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER

Best Pixar

Dug Days

Luca – WINNER

“22 vs. Earth”

“Ciao, Alberto”

“Nona”

Best Disney Animation Studios

Raya and the Last Dragon

“Us Again”

Encanto – WINNER

“Far From the Tree”

“Crosswalk”

Best National Geographic

Best New Documentary Programming

Secrets of the Whales

Behind the Attraction

The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER

Assembled: WandaVision

Stunt Man

Best Product

Best Good Guy

Shang-Chi

Luke Skywalker

Spider-Man – WINNER

Spider-Man – WINNER

Spider-Man – WINNER

Best Bad Guy

Ultron

Agatha – WINNER

Moff Gideon

Dr Curtain

Kingpin

Best Sidekick

Lucky – WINNER

Katy

Grogu

Sprite

Loki

Most Missed