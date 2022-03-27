Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Nothing to Lose”

Ever had a bad day? The type of day when life turns upside down, and you struggle to make sense of what is happening to you and maybe you do something out of the ordinary? This is the premise for the Touchstone Pictures comedy Nothing to Lose.

The Plot

Nick Beam is living his best life. Not only is his advertising job a massive success, but he also has a great marriage to a wonderful wife named Ann, and a great home. When he comes home from work early one day, he thinks he sees his wife having an affair, and Nick breaks down into a glass case of emotion.

Driving around Los Angeles, Beam is almost hijacked by Terrance. Refusing to get out of his car Nick ends up kidnapping Terrance and drives all the way to Arizona. After a truce is called between the two, Nick and Terrance hatch a plan to rob Nick’s boss. Seeking retribution, Nick wants to hurt his boss because he believes that’s who his wife is having the affair with.

Nick and Terrance’s unlikely bond is strengthened when the two run afoul of actual crooks Davis and Charlie. The robbery is a success, their enemies are arrested, and Nick learns the truth about the ‘affair’. Nick’s problem is that he revealed himself on camera, and it’s going to take a long shot for that mistake to disappear, or a favor from Terrance.

The Good

Martin Lawrence is a brilliant comedian that continues to use his supersized personality to add the humor that is necessary to make Nothing to Lose hilarious. Lawrence is not only free to be funny, but he adds layers to Terrance that Lawrence gradually doles out as the movie progresses. There’s more to his character than just a quick quip and some bad language.

While Terrance is introduced as just another thug trying to make a quick dollar by robbing people, the film shows the depth and personality to Terrance. I wasn’t expecting social commentary in a film like Nothing to Lose but I was happy to see that the movie explored the character of Terrance and shows us how hard he has worked to better his life.

Having Tim Robbins play the straight man is an interesting choice. While he makes Nick Beam likable, there is a certain naivete that only Robbins could show that makes Beam a good guy. Also pairing Martin Lawrence with Tim Robbins on screen really shows how tall Tim Robbins is. The man is a giant.

The Bad and the Ugly

The age-old stereotype of the poor unfortunate black man who is helped by the rich white successful businessman is on stage front and center throughout the film. While the storyline might be off putting, the film is funny and enjoyable because of the two talented leads.

Kelly Preston was a brilliant and talented actress who didn’t get enough screen time in the film. The minimal time she does get makes the viewer wish for more of Ann Beam. Sadly, that wasn’t in the cards.

John C. McGinley, Giancarlo Esposito, and Michael McKean all needed more screen time.

Beyond the Film Facts:

The film’s opening take at the box office was just over $11 million while opening at the number four spot.

Nothing to Lose was the recipient of a 1998 Bogey Award from Germany.

The dancing security guard in the film is played by director Steve Oedekerk.

Not only did Oedekerk direct the film, but he also wrote it.

Rebecca Gayheart has a small role as Danielle.

Irma P. Hall, who stole the show in The Ladykillers , has a small role as Terrance’s mom who slaps him for being stupid.

The audience doesn't learn Martin Lawrence's character's name until fifty minutes into the film.

The soundtrack for the film peaked at the number 12 spot on the Billboard 200 list.

A post credit scene showed a package arriving at the gas station with the money being returned for what Terrance robbed.

The Streamy Award:

{Watch on your phone (1) Watch on a tablet (2) Perfect travel entertainment (3) Best at home with the biggest screen (4)}

I thought Nothing to Lose would be a stinker. I remember it not being successful at the theatres and that it disappeared into home video never to be spoken of again. When I watched the film this week, I decided to follow the title in my approach and figured that I had nothing to lose by finally catching up with this 90’s comedy.

What a surprise it was. I laughed a lot, thanks to Martin Lawrence. He not only can say a swear with the best of them, his body language, and facial responses to Tim Robbins were priceless. Lawrence is a brilliant comedian, who has a bit of an edge, and can turn any mediocre movie into a good time.

Nothing to Lose gets a Level 3 Streamy Award. I can’t think of a better film to watch on a plane or that never ending car ride.

Cast and Crew:

Tim Robbins as Nick Beam

Martin Lawrence as Terrance Paul Davidson

John C. McGinley as Davis ‘Rig’ Lanlow

Giancarlo Esposito as Charlie Dunt

Kelly Preston as Ann Beam

Michael McKean as Phillip Barrow

Directed by Steve Oedekerk

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / O Entertainment

Release Date: July 18, 1997

Budget: $25 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $44,480,039

