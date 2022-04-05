Book Review: “Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality”

Roshani Chokshi delivers a brilliant coming of age action fest with her final Pandava book, Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality. In the final battle with the Sleeper, Aru and her friends must overcome the most lethal of enemies of all, doubt. Mythical monsters and gods are deadly, but the most powerful enemy of all is a lack of faith in yourself.

When last left off, Aru and her friends Brynne, Mini, Aiden, Nikita, and Sheela were on the edge of despair. Though they found another Pandava sibling in the form of Kara, who also happened to be Aru’s half-sister, hope for success against the Sleeper (Aru’s father) was dim. Manipulating Kara, the Sleeper was able to destroy the Pandava’s godly weapons, and he and Kara disappeared to find the Nectar of Immortality. End times are on the horizon.

Faced with a lack of a divine arsenal, the Pandavas are forced to confront their own shortcomings. Can they be heroes without weapons? What good can they do without their magical abilities? How would a group of teenagers defeat a god of mythology? These are just some of the main questions that Aru and her friends are trying to answer as they plunge into their latest adventure.

News of the world’s imminent destruction is rampant. The citizens of the Otherworld, and the Hindu gods have lost confidence in the Pandavas. It seems like the time of destruction is at hand, and Aru and her friends have failed.

World ending terror is a common plot line to a lot of middle grade novels, and that’s what makes it so fun to read. Having read the first Aru Shah in 2018, I have loved her journey, and following the course that Chokshi has set for her heroine has been pure joy. I am a fan of history, a great action-packed story, and a well thought out story that makes me care about what happens.

As a forty-year-old reviewer traveling through the wonder of middle grade literature, I can’t help but be jealous of the quantity and quality of literature available today. There is an abundance of great books waiting to be discovered, and the saga of Aru Shah is another touchstone in great reading. With each novel, Chokshi has endeavored to deliver on a thrilling story that brings us into the world of Hindu mythology, but at the heart of her books are compelling and interesting characters. Aru Shah is a GREAT character that readers will love. In her fifth book Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality, Chokshi grows her characters with grace and continues to show the readers that no one can succeed unless they accept and know themselves.

Much like any middle grade story there is always a quest or journey that the protagonist must complete, and while we have seen Aru and her friends navigate some difficult waters, Chokshi saved the best for last. One of the greatest battles in life is the fight against self-doubt. The loss of their god gifted weapons has them questioning their own abilities.

It's a modern mythology tale, but this is the issue that teenagers face each day. The decidedly difficult ordeal of doubt. The questioning of who we are and what are we going to do is a painful journey for everyone, no matter your age. Set to the backdrop of fighting monsters and gods, Aru is a regular teen who grew up without a father, built up a wall between her and her mother, and spent many lonely days by herself. It’s the unification of the Pandava spirits that brings Aru her friends Mini, Brynne, Sheela, Nikita, and Aiden together.

What a wonderful moment to find your friends, who give you the strength to deal with difficulty and to grow. The Pandavas fight for the survival of the world, but it is the friendship that allows each of the characters to live. We are all broken by the daily issues of life, but it’s our ability to rebuild each day and to grow from what we experience that helps us survive. Aru has had no one for a long time, and thanks to her quest, the friends she gains become the family she always wanted.

Chokshi interplays the big issues that are covered in the book with some light-hearted moments that every teen experiences. The unknown way to deal with a budding romance, accepting your failures and learning to grow, and learning to trust others. While readers will laugh and cheer throughout the book, there is a decidedly deeper meaning from the book. Chokshi uses Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality as a deep discussion about the power of doubt. Our heroes are hurt by their failure, and much like many teens, and adults, the fear of failure is the most dangerous foe anyone will face.

How does one accomplish anything when they don’t believe in themselves? Aru is heartbroken by her failure and while Mini and Brynne have gained some ability to conquer their fears, Aru takes longer to learn from her mistakes and to believe in herself. Her best weapon is not a godly thunder bolt, but the confidence to try.

Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality is the perfect bookend to an incredible tale. The Rick Riordan Presents imprint started with Aru Shah, and now after five years, her story is complete but the impact she has had will be felt for years to come. Hopefully this will not be the last time I get to read a new Aru Shah tale, but Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality is a brilliant ending that leaves the door open for more.

Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality is a four-star delight, and the perfect way to start the spring reading season.