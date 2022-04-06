Plant Based Options at EPCOT

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at EPCOT in 2022.
Quick Service:
Sunshine Seasons: Located in Future World
- Jackfruit Gyro, Vegetable Korma (Lunch/Dinner)
- Plant-based Cookies ‘n “Cream” Chocolate Mousse Cup (Dessert)
La Cantina de San Angel: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)
- Chips and Guacamole (Lunch/Dinner)
La Cava Del Tequila: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)
- Margaritas (black ant salt on many of the drinks so ask to make sure)
Sommerfest & Pretzel Cart: Located in World Showcase (Germany)
- Jumbo Pretzel
Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Located in World Showcase (America)
- Plant-based BBQ Jackfruit burger (Lunch/Dinner)
- Power Greens Salad with jackfruit (Lunch/Dinner)
Katsura Grill: Located in World Showcase (Japan)
- Edamame, Steamed Rice, Vegetable Roll (Lunch/Dinner)
Rose & Crown Pub: Located in World Showcase (UK)
- Vegan Fish and Chips (Lunch/Dinner)
Table Service:
Coral Reef Restaurant: Located in Future World
- Appetizer: Smoked Wild Mushroom Cioppino
- Entree: Grilled Garden Vegetable Skewer
- Dessert: Baileys Almond and Jack Daniel’s Mousse
Garden Grill: Located in Future World
- Appetizer: Harvest-inspired Garden Salad
- Entree: Vegan Loaf (rice/bean based) with vegan cream sauce, rice, green beans, corn, fries
- Dessert: Berry Short Cake
Space 220: Located in Future World
- Appetizer: Galaxy Grain Salad
- Entree: Terra-Bolognese
- Dessert: Carrot Cake
La Hacienda de San Angel: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)
- Appetizer: Guacamole
- Entree: Chile Relleno (no cheese, specify vegan)
San Angel Inn: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)
- Appetizer: Guacamole*, Chips and Salsa
- Entree: Tacos de Vegetales (Speak with a chef to get vegan), refried beans are vegan, rice contains chicken broth
Biergarten: Located in World Showcase (Germany)
- Appetizer: Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Beet Salad, Pretzel Rolls
- Entree: Potato Wedges, Sautéed Veggies, Sauerkraut, Beefless Tips and/or Fishless Fillets, now has Beyond Sausages
- Dessert: Enjoy Life Cookies, Fruit Compote
Via Napoli: Located in World Showcase (Italy)
- Appetizer: House Salad
- Entree: Vegan Margarita Pizza, Spaghetti Marinara
Teppan Edo: Located in World Showcase (Japan)
- Appetizer: Edamame
- Sushi: Vegetable Sushi Roll (not on menu)
- Entree: Yasai (say vegan when ordering)
Spice Road Table: Located in World Showcase (Morocco)
- Small Plate: Hummus Fries, Naan Spread (ask for multigrain bread), Dolmas, Pomegranate-Chili Crispy Cauliflower
Rose & Crown: Located in World Showcase (United Kingdom)
- Appetizer: Coronation Salad
- Entree: Vegan Fish and Chips, Tofu Masala Curry, Vegan Bangers and Mash, Savory Impossible Hot Pot, Mushy Peas, Chips
- Dessert: Vanilla Cupcake (off menu, need to ask for)
Le Cellier Steakhouse: Located in World Showcase (Canada)
- Appetizer: Plant-based Poutine (will be on menu soon), Plant-based House-made Chorizo Meatballs, Seasonal Salad
- Sides: Maple Whiskey-glazed Brussels Sprouts
- Entree: Steamed Asian Impossible Dumplings
- Dessert: Carrot Cake
Carts:
Joffrey’s Coffee: Located in Future World & World Showcase
- Coffee drinks with Almond Milk and most syrups are vegan
Traveler’s Cafe/Starbucks: Located in World Showcase
- Coffee, Non-Dairy Milk available
The Land Cart: Located in Future World
- Hummus with pretzels, Fruit, Vegetables
Choza de Margarita: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)
- Guacamole with Tortilla Chip
Pretzel Cart: Located in World Showcase (Germany)
- Jumbo Pretzel
Kabuki Cafe: Located in World Showcase(Japan)
- Kakigori without the sweet milk topping
- Edamame
Fife and Drum Travern: Located in World Showcase (America)
- Popcorn, Mickey Pretzel
L’Artisan des Glaces: Located in World Showcase (France)
- Waffle Cone and Fruit Sorbet (flavors change seasonally)