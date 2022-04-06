Plant Based Options at EPCOT

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at EPCOT in 2022.

Quick Service:

Sunshine Seasons: Located in Future World

Jackfruit Gyro, Vegetable Korma (Lunch/Dinner)

Plant-based Cookies ‘n “Cream” Chocolate Mousse Cup (Dessert)

La Cantina de San Angel: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)

Chips and Guacamole (Lunch/Dinner)

La Cava Del Tequila: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)

Margaritas (black ant salt on many of the drinks so ask to make sure)

Sommerfest & Pretzel Cart: Located in World Showcase (Germany)

Jumbo Pretzel

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Located in World Showcase (America)

Plant-based BBQ Jackfruit burger (Lunch/Dinner)

Power Greens Salad with jackfruit (Lunch/Dinner)

Katsura Grill: Located in World Showcase (Japan)

Edamame, Steamed Rice, Vegetable Roll (Lunch/Dinner)

Rose & Crown Pub: Located in World Showcase (UK)

Vegan Fish and Chips (Lunch/Dinner)

Table Service:

Coral Reef Restaurant: Located in Future World

Appetizer: Smoked Wild Mushroom Cioppino

Entree: Grilled Garden Vegetable Skewer

Dessert: Baileys Almond and Jack Daniel’s Mousse

Garden Grill: Located in Future World

Appetizer: Harvest-inspired Garden Salad

Entree: Vegan Loaf (rice/bean based) with vegan cream sauce, rice, green beans, corn, fries

Dessert: Berry Short Cake

Space 220: Located in Future World

Appetizer: Galaxy Grain Salad

Entree: Terra-Bolognese

Dessert: Carrot Cake

La Hacienda de San Angel: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)

Appetizer: Guacamole

Entree: Chile Relleno (no cheese, specify vegan)

San Angel Inn: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)

Appetizer: Guacamole*, Chips and Salsa

Entree: Tacos de Vegetales (Speak with a chef to get vegan), refried beans are vegan, rice contains chicken broth

Biergarten: Located in World Showcase (Germany)

Appetizer: Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Beet Salad, Pretzel Rolls

Entree: Potato Wedges, Sautéed Veggies, Sauerkraut, Beefless Tips and/or Fishless Fillets, now has Beyond Sausages

Dessert: Enjoy Life Cookies, Fruit Compote

Via Napoli: Located in World Showcase (Italy)

Appetizer: House Salad

Entree: Vegan Margarita Pizza, Spaghetti Marinara

Teppan Edo: Located in World Showcase (Japan)

Appetizer: Edamame

Sushi: Vegetable Sushi Roll (not on menu)

Entree: Yasai (say vegan when ordering)

Spice Road Table: Located in World Showcase (Morocco)

Small Plate: Hummus Fries, Naan Spread (ask for multigrain bread), Dolmas, Pomegranate-Chili Crispy Cauliflower

Rose & Crown: Located in World Showcase (United Kingdom)

Appetizer: Coronation Salad

Entree: Vegan Fish and Chips, Tofu Masala Curry, Vegan Bangers and Mash, Savory Impossible Hot Pot, Mushy Peas, Chips

Dessert: Vanilla Cupcake (off menu, need to ask for)

Le Cellier Steakhouse: Located in World Showcase (Canada)

Appetizer: Plant-based Poutine (will be on menu soon), Plant-based House-made Chorizo Meatballs, Seasonal Salad

Sides: Maple Whiskey-glazed Brussels Sprouts

Entree: Steamed Asian Impossible Dumplings

Dessert: Carrot Cake

Carts:

Joffrey’s Coffee: Located in Future World & World Showcase

Coffee drinks with Almond Milk and most syrups are vegan

Traveler’s Cafe/Starbucks: Located in World Showcase

Coffee, Non-Dairy Milk available

The Land Cart: Located in Future World

Hummus with pretzels, Fruit, Vegetables

Choza de Margarita: Located in World Showcase (Mexico)

Guacamole with Tortilla Chip

Pretzel Cart: Located in World Showcase (Germany)

Jumbo Pretzel

Kabuki Cafe: Located in World Showcase(Japan)

Kakigori without the sweet milk topping

Edamame

Fife and Drum Travern: Located in World Showcase (America)

Popcorn, Mickey Pretzel

L’Artisan des Glaces: Located in World Showcase (France)