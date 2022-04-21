Disney+ Watch Guide: April 20th-26th

It’s Earth Day onDisney+ with the launch of four brand-new specials. Don’t miss any of this week’s additions with our guide to everything new and worth celebrating this week. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, April 20th

Moon Knight – “The Tomb”

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “Old Towne Road” (Season Finale)

“When Trudy tracks Suga Mama's family to Oklahoma, the Prouds head to the family rodeo, where Suga Mama's painful history will be revealed. Oscar discovers he's a natural cowboy.”

New Exclusives – Friday, April 22nd

Polar Bear

“Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener (Capote, Being John Malkovich), Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.”

Bear Witness

“Bear Witness journeys alongside the filmmakers behind Disneynature’s Polar Bear as they face profound challenges 300 miles from the North Pole. The team, who created a revolutionary arctic camp on site, navigated virtually impassible snow drifts and tenuous sea ice, garnering unprecedented footage revealing adaptive behaviors that surprised even this veteran team of filmmakers.”

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui, from National Geographic, follows elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series. This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte’s Web. Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Georgie the gopher-eating egret, Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter, and an adorable lamb named Moe who believes he’s a dog. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, April 20th

O11CE

All 3 seasons of the Disney XD Latin America series about a teenager who gets a soccer scholarship.

The Ghost And Molly McGee

Episodes 11-15 are now streaming.

Library Highlights

70th Anniversary – Let's Stick Together

Donald Duck and Spike the Bee entered their senior years on April 25th, 1952 in this classic short.

10th Anniversary – Chimpanzee

Disneynature introduced the world to Oscar on February 20th, 2012 in celebration of Earth Day.

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Walt Disney, Disneynature and National Geographic.

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic