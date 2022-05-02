Social Reaction Roundup: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

We are only four short days away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our resident Marvel expert Mike Mack thoroughly enjoyed the film:
It’s important for parents to note that this is perhaps Marvel’s scariest film to date:
Many are taking note of just how much the film feels like a Sam Raimi-directed film (because it is a Sam Raimi-directed film):
Others are praising the performance of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen:
Young actress Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the film, has been called a scene stealer:
Quite high praise calling the film Marvel’s best since Avengers: Endgame!
As with most new Marvel movies, fans are likely to “lose their mind”
