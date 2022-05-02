Social Reaction Roundup: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

We are only four short days away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Our resident Marvel expert Mike Mack thoroughly enjoyed the film:

Just saw #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness and wow! This movie is everything Marvel fans could want. You may think you know what to expect but this movie still has a lot of surprises up its mystical sleeve. pic.twitter.com/2ReY1PtLfN — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 3, 2022

It’s important for parents to note that this is perhaps Marvel’s scariest film to date:

Also, don’t underestimate the horror elements of this movie. It goes places no Marvel project has gone before. It is legitimately creepy. — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 3, 2022

Important note about #MultiverseOfMadness : Parents with little ones thinking of taking them to see #DoctorStrange this weekend. It is not a kids movie. The PG-13 is heavy and the gore/horror elements will scare kids. — Ricky Valero (@rickyvalero_) May 3, 2022

Just saw #DoctorStrange & things definitely got out of hand. Take Marvel, stir in Sam Raimi & you get a bendy, twisty, shattered, VERY dark brew. It was not at all what I was expecting & I loved the ride. Explosive visuals and yes very much a horror pic.twitter.com/bAYC0QyFHQ — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) May 3, 2022

Many are taking note of just how much the film feels like a Sam Raimi-directed film (because it is a Sam Raimi-directed film):

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS rules!!!!! A wild and weird superhero horror film that is ridiculously entertaining and 100% Raimi. This is top-tier MCU and unlike anything they’ve made before.#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #MCU pic.twitter.com/T56evW35pR — Kevin Wozniak (@kevflix) May 3, 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure. pic.twitter.com/Y5zvCJCk4d — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange: MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It's weird, scary and earns the title "Multiverse of Madness." If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn't feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can't imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now. pic.twitter.com/9we5vMpXhy — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 3, 2022

Others are praising the performance of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen:

Absolutely in love with what I just saw. Raimi is truly all over it, and the horror elements are something special, but it’s so fast as brutal and FUN. Did not feel like anything I’ve watched in the MCU before. Cumberbatch and Olsen are 🐐. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/opTR7Zpz54 — Mary Maerz (@mrymrz_) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness is mind-bending with huge action sequences and a tremendous performance from Elizabeth Olsen. Definitely dives into the horror of it all. Marvel's scariest – and most violent(!) – to date. pic.twitter.com/E9UphSt3qf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 3, 2022

Young actress Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the film, has been called a scene stealer:

#DoctorStrange is filled with hugely entertaining sequences, character-driven heft & kaleidoscopic, trippy visuals. Xochitl Gomez is a scene stealer. Elizabeth Olsen owns. Benedict Cumberbatch, superb. Doubles as a good entry point for Beginners Horror. Has Raimi signature. pic.twitter.com/0S6tF9dP9h — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2022

Quite high praise calling the film Marvel’s best since Avengers: Endgame!

#MultiverseOfMadness OMG. Multiverse of MADNESS. #doctorstrange is the BEST Marvel movie since Endgame. Start 2 finish it’s insane in all the best ways. So many surprises, so much 2 geek out about, & stay through the credits.@DrStrange @MarvelStudios absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/Nnir4xH3IZ — Ashley Saunders ➡️ Multiverse of Madness (@ThatAshleyErin) May 3, 2022

As with most new Marvel movies, fans are likely to “lose their mind”

