Bally Sports and Entrobox to Bring Exciting Boxing Event to Orlando This Month

Bally Sports and Entrobox will be bringing an exciting night of boxing to Orlando this month. Featherweight contenders Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz and Miguel Beltran will square off in the ten round main event of a Bally Sports Presents: Entrobox Championship Boxing card Saturday, May 21 at the Caribe Royale.

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran:

Born in Philadelphia, PA, raised in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico and now residing in Orlando, Diaz is regarded as one of boxing’s most exciting fighters.

At 26-4 with 16 KO’s, Diaz has impressive victories over Angel Luna, Ray Ximenez, Neftali Campos, Raul Hirales, Bryant Cruz and Braulio Rodriguez. His third round stoppage of Cruz in 2017 earned him the WBO NABO 130 pound title.

Following his win against Rodriguez, Diaz challenged for world titles at 126 and 130 pounds but came up short. All four of his setbacks came against current or former world champions in Masayuki Ito, Shakur Stevenson, Emmanuel Navarrete, and Isaac Dogboe.

Fighting out of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Beltran’s 34-8 with 23 wins by knockout.

Beltran’s first title challenge ended in a no contest due accidental clash of heads against reigning IBF 130 pound champion Juan Salgado Zambrano.

Less than a year later, Beltran dropped a disputed split decision to Roman Martinez for the vacant WBO super featherweight championship.

A 15-year pro, Beltran’s defeated the likes of Miguel Roman, Eduardo Lazcano, Eden Marquez and Fernando Garcia. He’s also challenged Yuriorkis Gamboaand Chris Colbert.

Nestor Bravo vs. Fernando David Saucedo:

In the co-featured bout of the evening, unbeaten Nestor Bravo faces longtime contender Fernando David Saucedo in an eight round junior welterweight contest.

Hailing from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Bravo, 20-0 (14 KO’s), is currently based in Orlando.

Prior to his pro career, Bravo defeated future Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao and was an alternate for the 2012 Puerto Rican Olympic BoxingTeam.

Bravo turned pro in 2015 and stopped his first six opponents. In his most recent bout, the 28-year-old knocked out Vitor Jones in three rounds.

Living in and fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saucedo’s a longtime contender who owns an impressive 63-9-3 record with 10 KO’s.

He’s a two-time world title challenger and shared the squared circle with Chris John, Sergio Manuel Medina, Rances Barthelemy, Christian Mijares, Emmanuel Tagoe and Subriel Matias.

Connor Coyle vs. Antonio Todd:

Undefeated Irish sensation Connor Coyle meets his toughest opponent to date when he challenges Antonio Todd in a ten round tilt for the vacant NABA middleweight title.

Coyle, who splits time between his native Northern Ireland and Florida, is 15-0 with 7 wins by knockout. On February 19, Coyle dominated once-beaten Rodrigo Rodriguez en route to a fifth round stoppage. The 31-year-old Coyle is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

Fighting out of Atlanta, GA, Todd’s 13-5 record includes 7 victories by KO. On January 22, Todd scored the biggest win of his career by defeating contender Hugo Centeno Jr.

More on the event:

The Diaz-Beltran, Bravo-Saucedo and Coyle-Todd bouts will air on the Bally Sports Network and Bally Sports app live at 9 PM ET.

The undercard will feature a plethora of young talented fighters including: Lightweights, Joseph Adorno, Sean Mason and Alexy De La Cruz Junior middleweight Derrick Jason Middleweights Wayna Reid and Jamar Pemberton Super bantamweight Elon de Jesus Junior welterweights Corey Marksman, Elijah Flores, and Darrius Jackson

The card is promoted by American Dream Presents, Boxlab Promotions and GH3 Promotions.

Tickets are on sale now here

What they’re saying:

Ron Johnson, CEO of American Dream Presents: “May 21 is going to be a great event for boxing fans. We’ve got three exciting fights that will air on Bally Sports plus a stacked undercard with blue chip prospects including a 2020 Olympian. I’m anticipating a great turnout to support two of Puerto Rico’s best boxers today in Diaz and Bravo. Sean Mason also brought out a big crowd to our last card ,so make sure to get your tickets before they sell out.”

