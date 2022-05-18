Disney+ Watch Guide: May 18th-24th

This week sees a few fun new additions to Disney+, including the live-action film inspired by the Disney Afternoon series Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers and a Disney+ original from Italy. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Friday, May 20th

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

A comeback 30 years in the making, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 18th

Alice's Wonderland Bakery

Whip up some Wonderland fun with episodes 7-11 of the Disney Junior series.

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo

A Disney+ Original from Italy makes its U.S. debut, a fantasy mystery series about “The Knights of Castelcorvo,” which is what the title means.

Secrets Of The Zoo

Enjoy Season 5 of Nat Geo WILD’s hit series about zookeepers at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

New on Disney+ – Friday, May 20th

Shook

Sofia Wylie stars in this Disney Channel short-form series about a dancer who conquers her fears.

Library Highlights

Obi-Wan Kenobi Collection:

Get ready for the double-episode launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th by reliving the Jedi Knight’s adventures leading up to the new original series.

Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection: