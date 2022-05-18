Disney+ Watch Guide: May 18th-24th

This week sees a few fun new additions to Disney+, including the live-action film inspired by the Disney Afternoon series Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers and a Disney+ original from Italy. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Friday, May 20th
A comeback 30 years in the making, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 18th
Whip up some Wonderland fun with episodes 7-11 of the Disney Junior series.
A Disney+ Original from Italy makes its U.S. debut, a fantasy mystery series about “The Knights of Castelcorvo,” which is what the title means.
Enjoy Season 5 of Nat Geo WILD’s hit series about zookeepers at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
New on Disney+ – Friday, May 20th
Shook
Sofia Wylie stars in this Disney Channel short-form series about a dancer who conquers her fears.
Library Highlights
Obi-Wan Kenobi Collection:
Get ready for the double-episode launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th by reliving the Jedi Knight’s adventures leading up to the new original series.
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Obi-Wan’s Significant Storylines
- Geonosis Arc: Season 2, Episodes 4-8
- Mandalore Plot Arc – Season 2, Episodes 12-14
- Mortis Arc: Season 3, Episodes 15-17
- Zygerrian arc: Season 4, Episodes 11-13
- Undercover Arc – Season 4, Episodes 15-18
- Maul’s Revenge Arc – Season 4, Episodes 21-22
- The Mandalore Coup Arc – Season 5, Episodes 14-16
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection:
- American Dragon Jake Long
- American Eid
- Amphibia
- Bao
- Big Hero 6
- Big Hero 6 (Series)
- Bizaardvark
- Dinner is Served
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- Eternals
- Float
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Lava
- Lilo & Stitch
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Mira Royal Detective
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
- Moana
- Mulan (2020)
- Mulan (1998)
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rip Girls
- Sanjay's Super Team
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Snowdrop
- Spin
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- The Little Princes(s)
- Turning Red
- Up
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wind