What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 22nd – 28th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Prehistoric Planet When: Monday, May 23rd on Apple TV+ What: From Jon Favreau comes this high-tech look at prehistoric dinosaur

The American Rescue Dog Show When: Wednesday, May 25th at 9/8c on ABC What: Holey Moley judges Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore give out awards to rescue dogs in categories that include Best In Snoring and Best In Belly Rubs.

Obi-Wan Kenobi When: Friday, May 27th on Disney+ What: Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the legendary Jedi Knight in this series set 10-years after Star Wars Revenge of the Sith

The Bob's Burgers Movie When: Friday, May 27th only in theaters What: A long-delayed big-screen outing for the hit 20th Television Animation series.

Top Gun: Maverick When: Friday, May 27th only in theaters What: The even longer-delayed sequel to the 1986 classic film starring Tom Cruise.



Sunday, May 22nd

New TV Shows

Two Shallow Graves – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR Exploring the murder of the McStay family and the controversial trial of suspect Charles Merritt.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR

New Movies

Harmony in Paradise – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Amelia, a respected wildlife journalist, is tasked with covering baby manatees in Puerto Rico about to be released into the wild, when she meets a handsome conservationist who helps her discover all the treasures the island has to offer.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Rip in Time – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – NR When organic farmer Sarah meets a man who claims to be from 1787 named Rip Van Winkle Jr., she soon discovers old fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story. Starring Torrey DeVitto and Niall Matter.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – NR

Monday, May 23rd

New TV Shows

Baby Drivers – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In the high-stakes world of motorsports, nothing is more intense than competitive go-karting and the parents of young racers know that if anyone can get their kid to the top, it’s Troy Adams of the legendary Adams Motorsports Park. As one of the first African American owned tracks in the country, go-karting is more than a hobby, it’s a platform to raise up a new generation of elite athletes. This is the breeding ground for the next racing superstar, and for the dads and moms of kids as young as 7 years old who are dangerously taking corners at 70mph, extreme risk and big money is the name of the game. Families will spend up to $10,000 in a weekend and put all else in their lives on hold to support their young drivers. As Troy coaches this talented group of adolescents to become the future of professional racing, their parents are on the sidelines coaching, arguing with other parents, and vicariously living through their kids. In this series where the kids go too fast and the parents go too far, it’s all in the name of the future of racing.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Beat Shazam – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Hosted by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Now in its fourth season, the show has given away more than $9 million dollars. Foxx returns as host and executive producer, and is joined by his daughter, producer, activist and CEO, Corinne Foxx, who returns as deejay.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Don't Forget the Lyrics! – Series Premiere – 8/7c on FOX The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

Ghost in the Shell – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the newest work in the GHOST IN THE SHELL series, Public Security Section 9 faces a threat to humanity! Continuing from the mysterious ending of season 1, the battle between Public Security Section 9 and a “post-human” threat to humanity has finally begun. Season 2 features polished 3DCG and a heart-pounding, thrilling story. Is “post-human” the possible human evolution that GHOST IN THE SHELL has depicted so far? The ultimate answer to this question awaits here.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prehistoric Planet – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” “Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“ The Lion King The Book of Boba Fett

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sea of Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Sea animal friends Bruda, Bobbi, Wayu and Puri go on mini adventures in the ocean, where relatable, everyday moments come with a splash of magic!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Welcome to Wedding Hell – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Godspeed – Streaming on Netflix An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend's beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, May 24th

New TV Shows

Ricky Gervais: Supernature – Special – Streaming on Netflix Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special.

– Special – Streaming on Sins of the Amish – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Viewers will be immersed into the world of the Amish in this two-part series that pulls back the curtain on this private community and reveals a dark and harrowing scandal that has been covered up for generations. SINS OF THE AMISH exposes the plague of sex abuse in the Amish community and the broken criminal justice system that has failed to protect the victims.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Yo! MTV Raps – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, YO! MTV RAPS will be a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop, with hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, May 25th

New TV Shows

The American Rescue Dog Show – Special – 9/8c on ABC “The American Rescue Dog Show” is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of “best in” titles while stealing America’s hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives. Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America’s cutest competition special with ESPN

– Special – 9/8c on Expedition Unknown – Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.

– Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Expedition X – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Adventurer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures and extraterrestrial phenomena.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart – Special – 8/7c on ABC Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special. Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks. During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale. Alongside her team of event planners, Martha will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.

– Special – 8/7c on Josh Gates Tonight – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Talk Show – TV-PG Josh Gates brings his adventures home with a new talk show, sharing updates and unseen footage of his worldwide adventures, interviews celebrities and experts from across the globe, connects with fans and chats with members of his Discovery family.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Talk Show – TV-PG Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.

– Special – Streaming on MasterChef – Season 20 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX MASTERCHEF, FOX’s highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the “steaks” of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history. For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legendary judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF’s own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

– Season 20 Premiere – 8/7c on Somebody Feed Phil – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Larva Pendant – Streaming on Netflix This silly short-film sequel to "Larva Island" and "The Larva Island Movie" follows farting friends Red and Yellow's bumbling misadventures in the City.

– Streaming on

Thursday, May 26th

New TV Shows

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” follows the dramatic inside stories – as they unfold – of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Each claims to be not guilty or that their actions were justifiable. The acclaimed true crime series offers an extraordinary and compelling account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial – all solely from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members. Each immersive episode follows the accused person’s journey through the planning of their legal defense, their appearances in court, and, ultimately, awaiting justice. As evidence mounts and the trial approaches, these riveting and emotional stories provide an unprecedented look at what happens when your freedom is on the line.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Alone – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-14 Season nine of “Alone” sets survivalists in a location with one of the harshest weather conditions yet. Enduring wet, snowy, merciless conditions, survivalists’ building ingenuity, mental willpower and overall wilderness skills are put to the test as they must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-14 Fight or Flight – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ This powerful and unflinching follow-docuseries exposes the horrors and frequency of domestic violence and human trafficking through the work of former Bollywood actress, human rights advocate, and abuse survivor Somy Ali. Fight or Flight follows the day to day work Somy does to help transform victims into survivors. From engaging with authorities to extricate victims from their abusers, to connecting victims with legal, medical or educational counsel to finding them a safe and stable place to live, Somy helps survivors rebuild their lives and discover the independence they were denied for so long.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kings of Pain – Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on History – Reality – TV-14 “Kings of Pain” returns for season two with wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler “Caveman” Rob Alleva as they continue their scientific journey to get bitten and stung by some of the most dangerous animals and vicious stinging insects in the world – from an Arizona bark scorpion to a Mexican beaded lizard – to create history’s complete and comprehensive guide to pain that will ultimately help save lives.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on History – Reality – TV-14 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Special – Streaming on Netflix Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– Special – Streaming on Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series – Part 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!

That Damn Michael Che – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Season two of THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE offers a side of Michael Che you haven’t seen before, returning with an arsenal of brighter, bolder, and sillier takes on everyday life from his personal experiences. Each episode focuses on a single topical theme and will help viewers digest the world around them through Che’s unique comedic lens.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tig 'n Seek – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max From Myke Chilian and Cartoon Network Studios, Tig n’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy’s partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She’s a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n’ Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Look at Me: XXXTENTACION – Streaming on Hulu Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

– Streaming on

Friday, May 27th

New TV Shows

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Series 5 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Each episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Season five kicks off with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D’Amelio family.

– Series 5 Premiere – Streaming on Iain Stirling: Failing Upwards – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Comedian Iain Stirling's live performance at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland during his "Failing Upwards" tour.

– Special – Streaming on Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Shoresy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Stranger Things – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on We Feed People – Streaming on Disney+ Ron Howard’s We Feed People spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.

– Streaming on

New Movies

The Bob's Burgers Movie – Exclusively In Theaters A comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

– Emergency – Streaming on Prime Video Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and his best friend, Sean (RJ Cyler), are both seniors in college about to embark on an epic night of Spring Break parties. Sean has the whole night planned out, including every party they will hit on their “legendary tour.” Kunle is down, yet mostly concerned with finishing up his mold experiment in his lab, as his acceptance to Princeton is hinging on the results. They return to their apartment to pre-game, yet find that their roommate, Carlos (Sebastian Chacon), left the door open. As they enter with trepidation, Sean and Kunle discover a drunk, semi-conscious White female they don’t know on the floor and an oblivious Carlos, who didn’t hear her come in over the videogame blaring in his ears. Kunle wants to call the cops but Sean vehemently opposes the idea concerned how it will look when the cops show up (two Black men, one Latino man and a passed out White woman). Together, Carlos, Sean and Kunle load the girl (who they nickname Goldilocks, but whose real name is Emma (Maddie Nichols) into Sean’s van, with the intention of taking her somewhere safe rather than calling the police. Meanwhile, Emma’s sister, Maddy (Sabrina Carpenter), has realized that Emma left the party they were at, and begins to search for her in a drunk panic using Emma’s phone’s location. What ensues is a chaotic, hilarious, and tension-filled chase all over town as our trio grapples with their differences while attempting to bring Emma to safety.

– Streaming on Kick Like Tayla – Streaming on Prime Video With unprecedented access into the life of AFLW player and boxing champion, Kick Like Tayla chronicles the public and personal challenges Tayla Harris has faced in her sporting career to date. Both Tayla and her inner circle provide insights into how she has chosen to use her platform as a power for good. Following on from ‘that famous photo’ and the aftermath, commentators and those close to Tayla explore how she stood up to online abuse and now focuses on being a positive influence on young female athletes. Kick Like Tayla demonstrates how the community sentiment in the face of the attitudes towards female athletes, and females more broadly, is shifting and how voices like Tayla’s are imperative to the changing conversation.

– Streaming on My Mom Made Me Do It – 8/7c on LMN – NR Star student Jade and her mother Frida, a crime author, have a great relationship. But when she discovers Frida’s secret financial problems, Jade joins her bad-boy crush Rick in a series of high-profile burglaries that net enough cash to pay off Frida’s debts. However when she tries to quit the criminal world, Rick’s gang have other ideas–and now both Jade and Frida must fight for their very lives. Kate Drummond, Lizzie Boys star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Top Gun: Maverick – Exclusively In Theaters After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

–

Saturday, May 28th

New TV Shows

Everything But the House – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Lara Spencer and her expert appraisers help homeowners clear out and cash in on their clutter. Items go to auction where bidding is fast and furious, and clients learn how much they'll make when they sell everything but the house.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G

New Movies

Lies My Sister Told Me – 10/9c on Lifetime After the death of their father in an accident she blames herself for, Tracy is so devastated that she becomes psychotic and is institutionalized. When her identical twin sister, Jennifer, a famous romance novelist, visits on the anniversary of their father’s death, Tracy snaps, drugs Jennifer, assumes her identity and escapes, hell-bent on having a life of adventure and freedom for the first time in fifteen years. Instead, she is plunged into Jennifer’s nightmarish world, dealing with a fan club president that is obsessed with her, the boytoy lover that is blackmailing her, and the teenage daughter who hates her. While the real Jennifer languishes in the institution, Tracy grows desperate without the powerful drugs she needs to control her state of mind. Before she knows it, she is hurtling down a path strewn with violence and murder. Nicole Marie Johnson, Kate Edmonds, Scout Smith, Tara Warren, and Jonathan Stoddard star.

– 10/9c on Sister With a Secret – 8/7c on Lifetime After a teenage girl goes missing, her family must figure out her secrets in order to find out the kidnapper’s identity and motive. As more evidence is revealed and a police investigation commences, the truth repeatedly distorts, leading to a shocking reveal. Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti, Grace Narducci, Taylor Foster star.

– 8/7c on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)