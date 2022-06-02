Marvel Shares Action-Packed Trailer for “A.X.E.: Judgment Day”

On July 20, war will descend on the Marvel Universe, and all of Earth's heroes will be judged in its wake. Marvel has shared an action-packed trailer for the upcoming comic event “A.X.E.: Judgment Day.”

Writer Kieron Gillen, artist Valerio Schiti and colorist Marte Gracia's “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” will spring out of the pages of “Avengers,” “ Eternals

As a result, the Eternals will attempt the very thing they were created to do: eliminate the Deviants. When the Eternals attack Krakoa, the Avengers will find themselves pulled into the fight, torn between two of the most powerful factions in the Marvel Universe.

But the grand scale of this event can't be contained to this six-issue series alone. Following “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1,” the event will spill into multiple limited series, one-shots, and tie-in issues of your favorite ongoing series, including “Wolverine,” “Marauders,” “Fantastic Four,” and “Amazing Spider-Man.”

A new trailer for “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” which features never-before-seen artwork from the event, offers a glimpse of the spark that ignites the war between these three powerhouses.

As Destiny attempts to see Orchis' future plans, she perceives a new threat: "The Eternals will try to kill us all," she warns Mystique and Nightcrawler. "We must gather the Quiet Council."

Elsewhere, tensions rise amongst everyone else, as mutantkind's newfound immortality is revealed to the public—and although the Immortal X-Men have found a way to conquer death, the Eternals have a plan to deal with their "heresy": destroy all mutants.

However, the citizens of Krakoa aren't alone, as the Avengers join the fight and come to their aid…but perhaps none of them are prepared for the consequences of this conflict.

Check out the new trailer now and be there for the latest Marvel Comics epic when “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1″ arrives on July 20.

And don’t miss the exciting buildup in a special prelude issue, “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1,” as well as current issues of “Avengers,” “Eternals,” “Immortal X-Men,” and “X-Men.”

