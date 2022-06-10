Two New Slides at Adventure Island Thrill Guests with Twists, Turns and Tunes

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay doesn’t get to have all the fun to itself this summer! We were invited out to Adventure Island, Busch Gardens’ waterpark, today to check out two new slides and some other enhancements around the park.

Last month, adventure Island opened two new slides: Wahoo Remix (formerly Wahoo Run) and Rapids Racer.

Wahoo Remix is Adventure Island’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements, delivering an all-new, high energy, family raft ride experience with ultimate party vibes. Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun. With a variety of stunning light shows, each ride could be different than the last.

It sounds like such a simple addition to your typical family water slide, but the lights and music really add a lot to this exciting experience. It still has all the thrills you loved from Wahoo Run, but Wahoo Remix now brings a playful energy that takes this slide to a new level.

On Rapids Racer, riders grab a two-person raft before racing through nearly 600 feet of slide, complete with low walls to encounter opponents throughout this side-by-side experience. The thrill of the chase is amplified as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns, and more.

Rapids Racer sounds a lot faster than it is. This is actually a fairly tame, but still very fun, experience, compared to some of the other slides in the park. That’s not a bad thing though, as it makes it much more accessible. Anyone in the family can enjoy Rapids Racer, provided they meet the 42-inch minimum height requirement. It’s also worth noting that, while this slide uses two-person tubes, you can ride by yourself.

Adventure Island also has the newly opened Hang Ten Tiki Bar, which features hand-crafted cocktails, specialty frozen cocktails, local and international rum and just a nice relaxin vibe. It’s a great place to get out of the sun and enjoy a drink after all the thrills of those new slides.

Adventure Island is also sporting a new arrival plaza, welcoming guests with some vibrant colors and a whimsical beachy feel.

Some of the other enhancements around the park include a social-worthy photo opportunity near the Endless Surf pool and an all-new tropical oasis with hammocks, lounge seating and beach games.

Another personal recommendation would be to take advantage of the All-Day Dining deal offered at Adventure Island. For $44.99, you can enjoy meals (including an entree, side or dessert and soft drink or bottled water) every 90 minutes, all day long. There are three participating locations for this deal: Mango Joe’s Cafe (pictured below), Surfside Cafe and Colossal Snacks. It’s a great option if you’re planning to enjoy a full day at the park.

With all of these new enhancements to the park, now is a great time to visit Adventure Island. You can get your tickets here.