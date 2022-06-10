Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 106: No One Expects the Fortress Inquisitorius with Chris Rex

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #106: No One Expects the Fortress Inquisitorius with Chris Rex
Date: June 10th, 2022 (recorded June 9th)

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino welcomes returning guest Chris Rex and guest co-host Doobie Moseley (both of LaughingPlace.com) to discuss the fourth episode of Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

