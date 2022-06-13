Zzzax of Life – Episode 47: Ms. Marvel – “Generation Why” and the Future of the MCU

by |
Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #47: Ms. Marvel – “Generation Why” and the Future of the MCU

Date: June 13, 2022

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the reported Thunderbolts movie and the I Am Groot animated short series and break down the first episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Then, Cole joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the MCU’s future.

