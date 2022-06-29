Disney+ Watch Guide: June 29th – July 5th

Are you satisfied with your Disney+ subscription? Baymax! is here to help in the first original series produced for streaming from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Plus there’s lots of new content this week, including National Geographic’s America the Beautiful just in time for Independence Day! Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, June 29th

Baymax! – All 6 Shorts

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Baymax!” returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit), sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize.

Ms. Marvel – “Destined”

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

New Exclusives – Friday, July 1st

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Join visionary director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film as they recount their experiences bringing Marvel’s darkest story to life. From world-building to universe-building, hear first hand accounts from the cast and crew on what it took to design, create and make each universe unique and believable. Discover all this and more in Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

New Exclusives – Monday, July 4th

America the Beautiful – All Episodes Streaming

From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth,” “Frozen Planet” and the “Disneynature” films, “America the Beautiful,” narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of our homeland and its amazing animals. North America is the most diverse and extreme continent on Earth. The only place where you can find every landscape, from Arctic icecaps to baking deserts and everything in-between. We take a journey through America’s most spectacular regions — the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland. Whatever the neighborhood, there’s a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough, brave, you name it, the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive. In our closing episode, we meet the human heroes fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, June 28th

The Owl House

5 new episodes from Season 2 of The Owl House are now streaming.

Lance

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series about Lance Armstrong.

New on Disney+ – Friday, July 1st

National Geographic SharkFest Specials

50 Shades of Sharks

Raging Bull Shark

World's Biggest Tiger Shark?

World's Biggest Great White?

ESPN 30 for 30 Documentaries

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Slaying the Badger

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – Adventures in Babysitting

Long before Disney bought Marvel, Thor’s biggest fan went on a wild adventure in Chicago on July 3rd, 1987.

15th Anniversary – Ratatouille

Remy met Linguini in Pixar’s 8th feature film, released on June 29th, 2007.

