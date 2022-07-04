Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 110: Jaws with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #110: Jaws with David Murto

Date: July 4th, 2022 (recorded July 3rd)

Topics

In the first installment of our new feature “Mike and David Movie Club” (in which the only criterion is being able to connect the movie back to the Star Wars franchise in some way), recurring guest David Murto joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of his favorite movie of all time: Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster Jaws.

