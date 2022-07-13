Celebrate Shark Awareness at SeaWorld Orlando

Thursday, July 14th is Shark Awareness Day and to help spread awareness of these beautiful creatures of the deep, SeaWorld Orlando invited us out to learn more about these misunderstood animals.

The Shark Encounter exhibit is a 700,000 gallon home to 5 different species of sharks and we had the privilege of not only learning from some of the ambassadors who care from the sharks but a tour of the full facility, from the filtration system to a trip on the moving walkway through the home of all these predators of the deep.

Our friends and SeaWorld Orlando provided us with some interesting shark facts also:

Mako sharks are among the fastest sharks, reaching speeds up to 30 mph.

In clear water, a shark's vision is effective at a distance up to about 50 feet.

Most sharks would rather avoid you. Shark attacks are most likely caused from mistaking humans for food or territorial defense.

Sharks often hunt things that are sick, dying or dead, which helps prevent the spread of disease and keeps the oceans clean.

At least 100 million sharks are killed by humans every year.

Due to overfishing, more than 30% of open-ocean sharks may be threatened with extinction.

You can help by looking for sustainable sources when planning your next meal.

For more about these misunderstood animals and how you can help, visit SeaWorld.com. For the full tour of the Shark Encounter exhibit click the video below.