Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 113: Rogue One with Christian Brennan

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #113: Rogue One with Christian Brennan

Date: July 29th, 2022 (recorded July 28th)

Listen

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” continues its deep dive into the Disney-era Lucasfilm output with a discussion of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring returning guest Christian Brennan. Plus, host Mike Celestino gets to ask legendary filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan a question about his new Light & Magic docuseries, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

