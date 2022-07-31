What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – July 31st – August 6th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Reservation Dogs When: Wednesday, August 3rd on Hulu What: Season 2 of the critically acclaimed FX series about teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma from creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation When: Friday, August 5th on Disney+ What: A new LEGO Star Wars seasonal special that comes just in time for the last month of summer.

Luck When: Friday, August 5th on Apple TV+ What: The debut animated film from Skydance featuring the voices of Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, and Simon Pegg.

Prey When: Friday, August 5th on Hulu What: A Predator prequel set nearly 300 years before the first film.

Thirteen Lives When: Friday, August 5th on Prime Video Ron Howard’s latest film is based on the true story of a soccer team trapped in a collapsed cave in Thailand, starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton.



Sunday, July 31st

New TV Shows

Alex vs. America – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G Hosted by acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong, 15 brave and talented chefs attempt to take down Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, one of the most feared and accomplished competition cooks in America. Chef Alex goes up against three chefs in two rounds of cooking, and anyone, even Alex, can be sent home after a blind tasting by the judges. Each chef hails from a different state, but they all share the same culinary specialty and drive to beat Alex for ultimate bragging rights and $15,000. These competitors all share the same mastery of a specific ingredient or dish, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will now be tested in an effort to take down one of the country's most formidable chefs.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G City on a Hill – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on SHOWTIME Season three of CITY ON A HILL brings us to Boston's high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city's corruption first-hand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Naked and Afraid XL – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 In the Rocky Mountains, sub-freezing temperatures, hypothermia and frostbite are only a few of the dangers at hand as 12 of "Naked and Afraid's" most popular and experienced all-stars take on 14 days and nights in the frozen, ice-covered wilderness.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Vice – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Seb Walker.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Wynonna Judd: Love is Alive – Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR From unlucky beginnings, driven by a mother who wanted more, Wynonna Judd hit the dizzying heights of music stardom ‘twice’ and finally found peace and love with an unlikely soul mate. Wynonna Judd: Love Is Alive chronicles her multiple ascents to stardom and delves into her current story with her music being made her way.

– Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Lies Between Friends – 8/7c on Lifetime A wealthy family’s life is upended when the 18-year-old daughter of a family friend comes to live with them for a few months. Matreya Scarrwener and Zibby Allen star.

– 8/7c on Sweet as Pie – 7/6c on UPtv – NR An entrepreneur dealing with the implosion of her startup and her relationship visits her family’s apple orchard in hopes of taking a break from life until she falls for her childhood best friend, and the farm’s new manager.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, August 1st

New TV Shows

Big Tree City – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town's trickiest problems.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Flip to a Million – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR "Flip to a Million" explores the concept of how meager beginnings and limited resources might, with the proper strategy, skill set and a bit of luck, evolve into a high-dollar real-estate deal. Two couples who are both successful house flippers in their respective markets get dropped in an unfamiliar city with an initial budget of only $1,000. Each couple works the real estate and flipping market to buy, renovate and sell properties, all while working in phases toward their overarching goal of achieving a successful $1 million house sale.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Game of Spy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Japan is being targeted by criminals, and a group of secret agents (GOS) are secretly working to save the nation. They've got 72 hours to save Tokyo's 14 million residents from a terror attack by Mundo, a worldwide terrorist group. Can they do it in time? And what's Mundo's true goal?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Industry – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Inside Out – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Renovation duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle transform homes as Carmine handles everything from the walls in, and Mike leads all things outside. They work together balancing client priorities and budgets to create stunning spaces from the inside out.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s – Seires Premiere – 8/7c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 People Magazine goes beyond the headlines by walking through each year of the 1990s to put a spotlight on the most intriguing and chilling crimes of the decade. Each dramatic and gripping episode reveals the true narrative behind some of the most notorious stories, from Mary Kay Letourneau's scandalous affair with a 14-year-old to the disappearance of JonBenét Ramsey. Revisiting these high-profile cases years later gives people the opportunity to grapple with lingering questions, including what was done right, what could have been done better and what is still left unanswered.

– Seires Premiere – 8/7c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Snake in the Grass – Series Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Competition – TV-14 Four players are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the four must figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way. The players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With each successfully completed challenge, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake. Not wanting their identity revealed, the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get.

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Competition – TV-14

Tuesday, August 2nd

New TV Shows

Celebrity Beef – Series Premiere – 11/10c on E! – Lifestyle – TV-PG Everyone loves a good beef ? especially when celebrities are involved. Joel McHale returns to the network as host of this good, old-fashioned beef-squashing cook-off. Each week, two celebrities will go head-to-head in a light-hearted face-off, knives in hand and spices on the rack, ready to cook the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills. Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury, ultimately crowning one celeb the winner of the cook-off as well as helping the celebrities squash their beef once and for all.

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on E! – Lifestyle – TV-PG The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise, a four-part docuseries premiering August 2 on Peacock, offers a new, in-depth peek inside the minds of notorious serial killing cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono who allegedly impersonated off-duty police officers to lure unsuspecting victims to their deaths before leaving their bodies to be found on the hillsides of East Los Angeles during the 1970s.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Words – Special – Streaming on Netflix From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, August 3rd

New TV Shows

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Woodstock ‘99 was supposed to be a millennium-defining celebration of peace, love and great music. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots and destruction. Utilizing rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled three days of utter chaos.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on CMA Fest – Special – 8/7c on ABC The three-hour primetime concert special, bringing Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience, will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Filmed from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 49th CMA Fest in June, the television special features 30 performances from music’s hottest stars as they take the stage during the four-day festival. Fans will be talking for weeks about stellar collaborations including Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring BRELAND, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker. Additional performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

– Special – 8/7c on Good Morning, Veronica – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Verônica Torres works as a clerk at the Homicide Police Station in Sao Paulo, where she lives a bureaucratic routine within the system. Married and mother of two, she finds herself facing the abyss when she witnesses a suicide that brings painful past wounds back. That same week, she receives the anonymous call from a desperate woman crying out for her life. Determined, Verônica decides to use all her investigative skills to dive into the cases of the two victims: the young suicide girl, deceived by a scammer on the internet, and the subjugated wife of an intelligent serial killer. As she goes deeper into these investigations, Veronica will face a wicked world that endangers her family and her very existence.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Special – Streaming on Disney+ This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

– Special – Streaming on Reservation Dogs – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man” – but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother. Lucky for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother “Rita” (Sarah Podemski), local law enforcement “Big” (Zahn McClarnon), Elora’s “Uncle Brownie” (Gary Farmer), Willie Jack’s parents “Dana” (Jennifer Podemski) and “Leon” (Jon Proudstar) and “Spirit” aka “William Knifeman” (Dallas Goldtooth).

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Buba – Streaming on Netflix Buba – real name Jakob Otto – has a problem: whenever things are going too well, something terrible happens. Since the tragic loss of his parents in an accident, Jakob firmly believes that he has to carefully offset any good feeling in his life. Together with his brother Dante he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible. For more than thirty years this system has worked pretty well but then something totally unforeseen happens: this small-town-criminal falls in love. And as Jakob’s feelings grow, his balance becomes more difficult…

– Streaming on Don't Blame Karma! – Streaming on Netflix Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 4th

New TV Shows

All of Nothing: Arsenal – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video All or Nothing: Arsenal will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Alone: The Skills Challenge – Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30 on History – Reality – TV-PG Former "Alone" participants go head-to-head to complete incredible bushcraft builds using only basic tools and the natural resources around them.

– Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30 on History – Reality – TV-PG Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The new series follows on the heels of the recently released and critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE, which is now available to stream. The service also hosts the 1996 classic movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Good Grief – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Comedy – NR Ellie and Gwen Goode are sisters who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather in a small New Zealand town. As unprepared as they are, they find that, by staring death in the face every day, they are able to confront the realities of their own lives. It turns out that helping families cope with loss can be a heartwarming – and sometimes hilarious – opportunity.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Comedy – NR Kakegurui Twin – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One year before the black-haired beauty Yumeko Jabami transferred to her school, Mary Saotome, a girl from an average family, enrolls as an honor student in Hyakkao Private Academy, where many young women from elite political and financial circles attend. But the school has a strict hierarchical system that is determined by gambling. Academic achievements or athletic prowess mean nothing here — gambling skills are what matter most. Students who fall into debt due to gambling must live their school lives as “house pets.” Can Mary Saotome carve out a future for herself at this academy ruled by gambling?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lady Tamara – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Super Giant Robot Brothers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Wedding Season – Streaming on Netflix Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

– Streaming on What Josiah Saw – Streaming on Shudder A family with buried secrets reunite at a farmhouse after two decades to pay for their past sins. Starring Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze, Kelli Garner, with Jake Weber and Tony Hale. Directed by Vincent Grashaw.

– Streaming on

Friday, August 5th

New TV Shows

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tought Life – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Jesus Sepulveda makes his standalone Entre Nos debut with this comedy special recorded at Chelsea Music Hall. Thanks to his own experiences with a tough dad and an even tougher therapist, Sepulveda has finally realized why Latinos love partying and mistrust therapy. Join us for a group session full of stamina and hilarious revelations and discover one of LA’s funniest new voices in stand-up comedy.

– Special – Streaming on Killer Camp – Season 2 Premiere – 87c on The CW A group of unsuspecting happy campers are scared out of their wits, in a twist that none of them see coming. In the run up to Halloween, a group of people attend a summer camp like no other. They think they have signed up for a summer of fun, but things quickly turn deadly when one of them is struck down by a killer in their midst. If they are to survive the "Killer Camp," the campers must identify who the killer is before they too are targeted. One by one, the contestants are killed and eliminated as the campers and killer battle it out for a cash prize.

– Season 2 Premiere – 87c on LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

– Special – Streaming on The Outlaws – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet—not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Sandman – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Bullet Train – Only in Theaters An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

– Carter – Streaming on Netflix Thrown into a mysterious operation, “Carter” must reclaim his identity and successfully complete his mission on time in this one-scene, one-cut action film.

– Streaming on Darlings – Streaming on Netflix Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

– Streaming on Easter Sunday – Only in Theaters Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community.

Luck – Streaming on Apple TV+ From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

– Streaming on Prey – Streaming on Hulu Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

– Streaming on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Streaming on Netflix Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy – the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

– Streaming on They/Them – Streaming on Peacock When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan and produced by Jason Blum, They/Them is an empowering slasher film starring an ensemble cast that includes Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute.

– Streaming on Thirteen Lives – Streaming on Prime Video THIRTEEN LIVES recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers — uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels — join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process. Academy Award® winning director RON HOWARD (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Frost/Nixon) tells this unbelievable true story in a visceral style. With riveting cinematography by SAYOMBHU MUKDEEPROM (Call Me By Your Name) and a screenplay by Academy Award® nominee WILLIAM NICHOLSON (Gladiator), from a story by Nicholson and DON MACPHERSON (The Gunman), the film depicts how rescuers, engineers, and divers tried everything in the face of outrageous odds — coming down to a moment when a group of ordinary people tried one final, extraordinary attempt to save THIRTEEN LIVES.

– Streaming on

Saturday, August 6th

New Movies

A Dangerous Affair – 8/7C on Lifetime Pilates instructor, Amelie Didot, begins a steamy love affair with one of her handsome clients, journalist Pierce Dalton, but the duo soon find themselves dangerously intertwined after Am lie comes face to face with a masked woman following a murder. When it’s revealed the killer has an erotic obsession with Pierce, Amelie becomes a target in the middle of a deadly love triangle. Stars Aubree Bouche, and Charlie Bewley.

– 8/7C on Love in the Limelight – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Pen pals with Nick for years, Summer is reluctant for her relationship with him to go public when the former boy band singer comes to town for a comeback concert. Starring Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Ivonne Coll.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Reclaim – Streaming on Netflix Shouldering all of her family's responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.

– Streaming on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)